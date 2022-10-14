Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

For any other team, one player knocking out another might be enough to completely dismantle their chemistry. For the Golden State Warriors, however, they are determined to push through it and come out of it with their core intact.

In response to the initial incident, the Dubs fined Dray and had him spend some time away from the others as the story was revealed to the media.

Now, Draymond is officially back with the team, and in the aftermath of his first practice since the punch, the Warriors want everyone to know that everything is business as usual.

“Everything felt pretty normal. Everybody was loose. The music was playing. There was joy in the gym. People was talking stuff, we was competing, getting after it. Felt like a normal day to me,” he said. “Things happen and we kind of move on pretty fast. I think that’s what makes our team special.”

The Golden State Warriors Are Ready To Leave This Crisis In The Past

While there are details of this incident that have yet to reach the light, the Warriors are quickly moving past it as if nothing happened at all. In their mind, the team is completely at peace, and both players involved are ready to get back to basketball.

“My observation of Jordan is that he’s an incredibly mature young guy," Kerr said. "I think we’ve seen that on the basketball side, with his work ethic and his ability to work through his rough rookie season, and go to the G-League bubble and do everything to get where he is now. It takes a lot more than just talent,” Kerr said of Poole. “This is a pretty special young guy. It was already reported after the incident he worked out for another hour on his shot. Came out whatever it was, a couple nights later, and scored 15 straight points at one point. He’s cool. Not much fazes him. I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going, because we know that he’s fine, we know that he’s willing to move forward—he’s willing to basically get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work.”

The truth is, only a team like the Warriors could have stayed together amid such challenging circumstances. But having been through 4 title runs together, the bond between Draymond Green and the Warriors is stronger than a single altercation.

If we are to take Looney's word for it, the Warriors haven't lost a beat at all.