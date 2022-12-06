NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him

Skip to main content

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have simply been sensational. After making it to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics haven't taken their feet off the gas and have continued to dominate the league this season as well. The team currently has a record of 20-5, which is the best in the league right now.

Although the majority of the credit for the Boston Celtics' success this season goes to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, many others are doing their bit, including veteran Blake Griffin. Griffin signed with the Celtics this season and has been doing a great job in a veteran role.

But today, we aren't here to talk about his performance on the court. Instead, we will take a look at Griffin allegedly having a son with Lana Rhoades.

Blake Griffin Gets Trolled By YouTube JiDion

A few weeks ago, Lana Rhoades revealed the picture of her baby. She shocked the NBA community by claiming that the father of the baby was an NBA player. However, Rhoades didn't take the name of the player.

Regardless of Rhoades trying her best to keep the identity of the kid's father a secret, many fans believe it's none other than Blake Griffin. After all, the baby looks pretty similar to Griffin when he was a kid.

Keeping this in mind, popular YouTube JiDion recently decided to play a prank on Griffin during one of the Celtics' games. JiDion had courtside seats and used this opportunity to hold a picture of Griffin and Rhoades' baby.

The YouTuber obviously did so to troll Blake Griffin about being the father of Rhoades' baby. While it was nothing but a prank, it's still crazy to think that how far fans can go sometimes to troll NBA players. 

