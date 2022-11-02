NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win Between Superteam A vs. Superteam B: Kobe, LeBron, Shaq vs. Jordan, Durant, Duncan

Credit: Fadeaway World

One of the questions that NBA fans are always wondering is what it would be like if some of the greatest players in history played on the same team. There have been superteams throughout the ages that have answered these questions, but the greatest of all time never really played together in their primes.

As such, fans are always making teams in hypothetical situations and pitting them against one another. The GOAT debate is often the starting point for people when it comes to these things, and then they build from there to try and sort out an ultimate starting five. While there can be no true consensus among all basketball fans when it comes to such a thing, they do enjoy the challenge of arguing when it comes to these varied situations.

NBA Fans Whether Superteam A With LeBron, Kobe, And Shaq Can Beat A Superteam With MJ, KD, And Tim Duncan

Different people make their teams when asking these questions, but the latest one has a blend of current superstars and those from the 90s and 00s. One team has Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shaquille O'Neal. The other boasts Kyrie Irving, Michael Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan. Fans had a lot to say about which one of the two they thought would emerge as a victor if such a battle had to take place.

"Magic for Kyrie, and then it's Team B." "Team A would steamroller them, no questions asked." "Team B got Kyrie so they down a man." "I'm MJ all day but Team A looks devastating." "B no doubt. Much better defense in Kawhi and Duncan." "Shaq and Giannis inside is scary hours." "Why do people always include Kyrie? Guy is incredibly overrated." "I never bet against Jordan." "It ain't even a question for me, Team A all day." "Team A is ridiculously stacked, with all due respect." "This would be an intense matchup, that's all I can say."

There is never a way to tell what the answer to a question like this is. But Team A does seem more balanced and more dominant in their positions. It's hard to say with confidence they would win if these two teams were to somehow clash, but if it did happen, it would be nothing short of must-see TV.