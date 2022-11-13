Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

The New York Knicks are one of the worst teams in the NBA right now, posting a 6-7 record to start the 2022-23 season. The team that surprised everybody in 2021 is nothing like that, and the situation doesn't seem to be getting any better for them. The Knicks had better expectations coming into this season, but now the situation looks really bad for them. 

Derrick Rose has already voiced his frustrations about his role on the team, which is something concerning. They have been a big disappointment so far this season, and every day, fans find more reasons to criticize the Knicks. 

In today's game, they clashed against the young Oklahoma City Thunder, who gave the Knicks more problems than necessary, beat them, and dropped a lot of points on this team. The Knicks scored 135, but the Thunder went further and dropped 145, a lot considering that the game didn't have overtime. 

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Following the game, many fans had something to say about the Knicks and their poor performance against the Thunder. This team is playing at a very bad level, and the rest of the NBA community didn't waste any time trolling the Knickerbockers and even asking for Tom Thibodeau to be released. 

The Knicks expected to have both Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell to run the show at Madison Square Garden, but they only got Brunson and the former Dallas Mavericks player hasn't been able to move the needle for the Knicks.

Now, this team is stuck in the 7th spot of the Eastern Conference, seeing other teams getting better and competing for the top spot, while they keep regressing. Perhaps a change of head coach would be good for them, but this team needs more than that. 

They've been linked with a new superstar recently, but this could be another episode of the Knicks dreaming of a player that will never be a part of the team. Time will tell how this situation ends, but right now, nothing points out this team will be successful in the East.  

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feels After Dropping To 2-10 This Season
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feel After Dropping To 2-10 This Season

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans

By Orlando Silva
Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball
NBA Media

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"

By Orlando Silva
John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered

By Aaron Abhishek
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

By Divij Kulkarni
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar
Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party
Entertainment

LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

By Divij Kulkarni
LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans
NBA Media

LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
NBA

Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

By Gautam Varier