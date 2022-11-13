Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are one of the worst teams in the NBA right now, posting a 6-7 record to start the 2022-23 season. The team that surprised everybody in 2021 is nothing like that, and the situation doesn't seem to be getting any better for them. The Knicks had better expectations coming into this season, but now the situation looks really bad for them.

Derrick Rose has already voiced his frustrations about his role on the team, which is something concerning. They have been a big disappointment so far this season, and every day, fans find more reasons to criticize the Knicks.

In today's game, they clashed against the young Oklahoma City Thunder, who gave the Knicks more problems than necessary, beat them, and dropped a lot of points on this team. The Knicks scored 135, but the Thunder went further and dropped 145, a lot considering that the game didn't have overtime.

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Following the game, many fans had something to say about the Knicks and their poor performance against the Thunder. This team is playing at a very bad level, and the rest of the NBA community didn't waste any time trolling the Knickerbockers and even asking for Tom Thibodeau to be released.

The Knicks expected to have both Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell to run the show at Madison Square Garden, but they only got Brunson and the former Dallas Mavericks player hasn't been able to move the needle for the Knicks.

Now, this team is stuck in the 7th spot of the Eastern Conference, seeing other teams getting better and competing for the top spot, while they keep regressing. Perhaps a change of head coach would be good for them, but this team needs more than that.

They've been linked with a new superstar recently, but this could be another episode of the Knicks dreaming of a player that will never be a part of the team. Time will tell how this situation ends, but right now, nothing points out this team will be successful in the East.

