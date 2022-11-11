Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The second half of Derrick Rose's career has been one of the most heartwarming arcs for fans of the youngest MVP in league history. Rose generated an authentic fanbase during his early rise in the NBA, a fanbase that has mostly stuck by him throughout his career despite the injuries and Rose almost being out of the league in 2018.

After reviving his NBA prospects on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, Rose has been on the New York Knicks as one of the key veterans of a young group. However, with the offseason addition of Jalen Brunson, Rose seems to have lost his place in the lineup, averaging just 12.7 minutes and 6 points per game. The 14-year veteran has declared that he is in the 'unknown' of his career.

“I’m letting everybody be, man. I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b--tching. Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f--k up the game whenever I get in.” “It’s not tough. Just got to stay ready, find a way to stay ready,” Rose said. “It’s like everything, forcing me to evolve into who knows what now? But I always take it as a challenge. I’m in the unknown." (h/ NY Daily News)

Rose is clearly upset about this situation and it doesn't look like there's a bright future for him in New York. The team chose to not trade him when they were making room for Brunson in the summer, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

Should The Knicks Trade Derrick Rose?

Derrick Rose is a very valuable asset for the Knicks. Rose has 2 years on his deal, including this season. The aging point guard has been past his prime for years now, but he fills a specific need for many teams around the league as a veteran point guard that can play unselfishly.

The Knicks might want to hold on to the $14 million that Rose is making this season until they can trade him as part of a larger deal to acquire a superstar who may be on a max contract. Otherwise, he may be on the Knicks bench for most of the season for his veteran presence.

