Donovan Mitchell On His Failed Trade To Knicks: “I Was Told It Was RJ And Hella Picks... I Thought That Was Happening."

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers was a big surprise for the NBA world, as everybody thought the shooting guard would join the New York Knicks in a cool return home. The player, however, joined a young and exciting Cavs team that is playing at a great level right now.

This was a big shock for the NBA community, including Mitchell. The player thought it was a deal done before the Cavaliers changed everything, sending a good package to Utah and ruining the Knicks' chances to reunite with their top target last season.

Mitchell is playing at a terrific level, even becoming an early MVP candidate in Cleveland, but even he believed that he was going to the big apple instead of Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell Thought He Would Join New York Knicks Before Cleveland Cavaliers Traded For Him

Talking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell opened up on his failed trade to the Knicks. The player stated that he heard he would be traded for RJ Barrett and a bunch of picks, but that never happened, leaving the door open for the Cavs.

What all was being asked by New York? I was told it was RJ (Barrett) and hella (draft) picks. That’s what I heard. And I thought that was happening. I thought that was it. I’m there (on the East Coast) all offseason. I’m there in the summer. So that’s why I thought, “All right, this is gonna be a long haul in Cleveland (if they gave up Garland, Mobley and/or Allen in the deal).” But when I found out those guys were (not in the deal), it was like, “All right, we can really do something. Like, we really could do something.” Nothing to slight the guys that were involved in the deal going to Utah. But for me, it was just like, “We have the talent.” I said it at the press conference: Our talent is scary, but we’ve got to go out there and do it.

So one other thing I have not had clarity on is that if you go back to last year, and we had reported that, essentially, if the Jazz were going to move you that you were focused on Brooklyn, New York and Miami. I never said that. I don’t know where that came from. I didn’t say that. I didn’t say a lot.

In the end, you can't deny that this was the best thing that could happen to Mitchell and the Jazz. The Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, posting an 8-3 record and ranking 2nd in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played a big role in that, and he's expected to continue with this good form to lead the Cavs to a deep playoff run, something he never did in Utah.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.