NBA Fans Furious After Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected For Intentionally Tripping Thunder Forward

It's been a rough season in Minnesota, and the frustration started to show during Saturday's matchup against the OKC Thunder. Down double-digits at home to a young Thunder team with no expectations, the body language of the Timberwolves was already off.

But when Pelicans swingman Kenrich Williams scored a bucket over star defender Rudy Gobert, the french big man responded in a way that has the entire basketball world in an uproar. Check it out:

Gobert was ejected for the play, so there's really no question that he was acting with intent. Unsurprisingly, Gobert became the target of criticism on Twitter after the clip made its rounds online.

The Timberwolves traded an unprecedented haul of picks for Gobert this summer, believing that he would be the key to getting them over the top. And while Gobert has been decent enough on the court this season, he hasn't been good enough to help the Wolves avoid stacking up losses.

Minnesota Timberwolves Are A Complete Disaster To Start The Season

As the poster child for dysfunction and disunity this season, the Timberwolves are a team that looks completely disconnected on both ends of the floor. After everything that's happened, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the NBA community who says the Gobert deal is heading in a positive direction.

Then you have some like Charles Barkley who never believed the deal was worth making in the first place.

"That's because they got two 7-footers out there like idiots. Nice trade," Barkley said. That was a hard rip in the postgame. I hated that trade. They can't play the pick-n-roll. It would've been fine in our day," Barkley said, adding that Minnesota's big lineup "can't guard today's game" and "they're not dominating in the paint offensively or defensively."



Chuck mentioned the teams the Timberwolves will have to go through to compete for a championship (Suns, Clippers, and Warriors), pointing out a big difference between them and the T-Wolves.



"Who the teams they're going to have to beat?" Barkley wondered.



"None of those guys got big dudes," said Barkley. "So what good is it to have big two big dudes out there? They can't guard 3-point shooters. I just didn't like the trade at all."

There's still time for the Wolves to make something of this campaign, but the results are not looking g promising so far.

If things keep heading in this direction for the Wolves, don't be surprised to see some of their best players start popping up in trade talks over the next few weeks and months.

