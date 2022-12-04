Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season

Draymond Green has been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors during their dynastic run but it seemed not so long back that his days with the franchise were numbered. He wasn't at his best for much of the postseason run and especially struggled early on in the NBA Finals against the Celtics.

He redeemed himself with some good showings in the latter part of the series as the Warriors won their fourth championship in 8 seasons but a breakup seemed inevitable after he punched Jordan Poole in practice before the new season. He then had somewhat of a slow start but has really come into his own as the weeks have gone by.

Draymond was especially great in their game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night as he finished with 13 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He had the highest plus-minus in the game at +20 and hit arguably hit the biggest shot of the contest, as he drilled a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining when the Warriors were clinging on to a 110-109 lead. They would go on to win 119-111 and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave some big praise to the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s been phenomenal. He’s having an All-Star season.”

Considering their record, Draymond probably won't be an All-Star but there is no doubt that he is having that kind of an impact on the court at the moment. He has played a big role in the Warriors steadying the ship after that brutal start and deserves all the praise in the world.

His great play still doesn't ensure he'll be on the team next season, however. Green spoke about his future recently, where he stated that he knows it is a business and that some tough decisions have to be made. He also gave his Warriors Mt. Rushmore but didn't include himself, as he had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Mullin, and Andre Iguodala on it.

