Draymond Green Opens Up On Retiring With The Warriors Amid Lakers Rumors

Draymond Green is the exact sort of player that someone would expect to stay with one franchise for their whole career. He's been a committed member of the Golden State Warriors since he was drafted in 2012. Green has been described as the heartbeat of a team that has won 4 championships in 8 seasons, a high honor for any player.

While most would never have considered that Draymond Green would leave, there have been rumors about him going to the Lakers. He has been vocal about wanting a max contract from the Warriors but that seems quite unlikely to happen. His burgeoning friendship with LeBron James has only heightened the rumors, and his altercation with Jordan Poole earlier in the year made things a lot tenser as well.

Amid all this, Green had an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape in which he discussed the possibility of retiring as a Warrior.

“It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now,” Green said. “There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away."

These words from Green sound pretty promising, he values being on the Warriors. But Draymond is as smart and savvy as they come, so the other things he said would indicate some doubt.

Draymond Green On Potentially Moving On And Lakers Rumors

The NBA shows time and time again that it is a ruthless business, and sentiment rarely makes much difference to any equation. Draymond Green knows this and in the same interview, he spoke about that as well as rumors of a potential Lakers move.

“If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity. But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out."

“I never said that,” Green declared. “People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it.”

It seems he is not saying much about the Lakers, but as he mentioned, people are going to talk about it. Whether Draymond stays with the team or not till retirement, his identity will always be synonymous with the Golden State Warriors no matter what. Watching him on the Lakers would feel a bit alien, but as interesting as it gets as well.

