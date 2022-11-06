Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"

It was a good day out for a New York Knicks fan who hit a half-court shot to win a car. The fan, who sported a John Starks No. 3 jersey, swished in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ Barrett, sending the crowd into a tizzy. 

Now, that may have been good news for the fan, but the Knicks still ended up on the losing side, falling 133-118 to the Boston Celtics in a marquee clash, and are now 4-5 in the Eastern Conference Standings.

That said, it was a night to remember for the fan who won a KIA car, and needless to say, the fans were absolutely thrilled.

The Celtics' three-point shooting rose to the fore as they rolled out a franchise-record 27 3s. The superstar duo of Jaylen Brown (30 points) and Jayson Tatum (26) did the bulk of the damage.

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Calls The Boston Celtics "Dynamic"

His side may have ended up on the losing side, but New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was sporting enough to give credit where it was due.

Julius Randle (29 points) and RJ Barrett (27) managed season-high scoring totals for the side, and Jalen Brunson ended with 22 points and 10 assists. According to The New York Post:

“They’re a dynamic team off the dribble, and some of it was poor defense and some of it was they made shots,” Thibodeau said. “I want to take a look at the film, but there were some that I felt we could have challenged better.

“Obviously our defense wasn’t at its best, and against a team like that, it has to be.”

Barrett further added:

“That’s a lot of 3s,” Barrett said of the Celtics’ onslaught. “Sometimes a team gets hot. Tough to beat 27 3s, but we still fought all the way through. Nothing we can do about that one.

“Teams are gonna get hot. You play 82 games, it’s bound to happen at some point. Just gotta go back to taking the 3 out and we’ll be alright.”

The Knicks face the Minnesota Timberwolves next, followed by a clash against the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. 

