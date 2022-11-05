New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

Credit: Fadeaway World

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at the Madison Square Garden and the match-up between the Atlantic Divison and the humdinger clash sees Boston head in as favorites owing to their scorching defense.

Boston made up for their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers by beating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 in a thriller, while also exacting revenge for losing to them earlier in the season. Now, they will look to further solidify their 5-3 run that sees the perched third in the East.

New York is 4-4 after edging out the Philadelphia 76ers in a close 106-104 skirmish. RJ Barrett (22 points) and Jalen Brunson (23 points) did the bulk of the damage in the low-scoring affair and squeaked a win before turning their sights on a stiff Celtics challenge.

The Knicks have won three of their four games at home, and that may add to their advantage against a Celtics side that's played the Cavaliers and Bulls in games that have been physically demanding. On that note, we take a look at the potential starters, the injury roster, and the game prediction ahead of the promising clash.

Mitchell Robinson has been listed as day-to-day, according to ESPN. He was ruled out of the clash against Philadelphia with a knee injury. The center hobbled off after starting the game with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Prior to the injury, he averaged 7.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game this season. With the rest of the unit ready for action, the Knicks might see familiar faces including the big man in the lineup. Jalen Brunson (G), Evan Fournier (G), RJ Barrett (F) Julius Randle (F), and Mitchell Robinson (C) will likely start.

Robert Williams III (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) will miss the clash. While the former will be returning only in the second half of the season, Gallinari will continue rehabbing in Boston.

The remainder of the roster is available for play and Boston will most likely see Marcus Smart (G), Derrick White (G), Jaylen Brown (F), Jayson Tatum (F), and Al Horford (C) suit up.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Match Prediction

Coming into the new season as one of the best defensive sides, the Boston Celtics did waver on the front as they are currently placed 18th in defensive ratings. Their three-point percentage has seen a dip as well as placed 21st, but they have managed to eke out wins.

The Knicks' offensive woes continue and although it does look like the early stages, New York needs more support to offer for their offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. However, their defense has been spunky, and should they figure out how to be more effective in scoring, they may actually take the game away from Boston.

While they are still a far cry from being the team that squared off against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have already proven that they have plenty left in the tank and are ready for another title shot. And, will look to reinforce the defensive prowess that made them one of the best teams in the East last year. Their win against a solid Bulls side gives them the much-needed confidence to keep the Knicks' threat at bay.

In the end, it all comes down to who scores more and we expect this game to be an average-scoring affair. As far as predictions go, expect the Celtics to take this road game and add a win to their tally.

