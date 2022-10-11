NBA Fans React To Hilarious Jordan Poole NBA 2K Face Scan After Altercation With Draymond Green: "One Punch Almost Closed The Eye"

The Golden State Warriors have been a mainstay in the news headlines over the last few weeks. And no, the reason behind this is not something the franchise would be proud of.

The entire NBA community has been talking about the defending champions due to the fight between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during practice. Poole was punched in the face by Green after the latter was pushed by the former.

Considering the fact that Green is seen as the leader of the Warriors, it certainly doesn't look good for the Warriors. Kevon Looney claimed that Green has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates.

On the other hand, head coach Steve Kerr is pissed due to the practice clip being leaked by someone.

Jordan Poole Gets Trolled

While most have sided with Poole following the altercation with Green, the jokes about Poole getting punched are yet to stop.

A Twitter account related to the NBA 2K games' leaks and intel recently posted a photoshopped face scan of Jordan Poole with a black eye.

Obviously, a lot of fans found this hilarious and reacted to it below the tweet. Here are some of the best reactions that were posted by NBA fans:

Most fans didn't take offense to the tweet and loved the hilarious edit. But there were a few fans who claimed that it wasn't the right thing to do to make fun of Poole for getting punched. At the end of the day, both sides are correct in their own way.

As for Poole, he is expected to sign a new contract extension with the Golden State Warriors as soon as next week. If he secures a huge contract, it should somewhat help him in putting this incident with Draymond Green in the past.