NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Dominant Performance: "Lakers Should Have Never Traded Him."

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma's 36-point blitzkrieg sank the Dallas Mavericks, and that had the Los Angeles Lakers fans wishing that they never traded the power forward.

The Mavericks endured their second loss in a row, this time at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Kuzma's 36 points were coupled with 11 boards and 6 assists.

His performance had social media buzzing as fans shared their thoughts on a dominant performance that now put the Wizards at 6-6.

Kuzma was ably assisted by Rui Hachimura who had 23 points and 8 rebounds. The Wizards notched up a 113-105 win after getting the better of the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game.

Kyle Kuzma Wants The Wizards To Run Their Offense Through Him

To further prove what he can do, Kuzma asked the team think-tank to run the offensive plays through him. At the time of writing, he averages 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season contributing to the side's scoring.

Speaking post-game after the thrilling win, the 27-year-old made no secret of the fact that he wanted to be more actively involved in the team's plans.

"I've been telling the coaching staff all year to run the offense through me. This was the game to do it. Look what happens."

The Wizards may not necessarily have a roster built with superstars, but their .500 record shows they have been punching above their weight. The team comprises of some veteran talent in Monet Morris, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal who chip in making the side bonafide playoff contenders.

Kuzma was traded to the Wizards in a package deal that also involved former Lakers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson. In the six seasons, he's played in the league, he averages 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 353 regular-season games

While has been actively responding to throwbacks of him as a Laker, it might be a while before he can suit up in the purple and gold again. In the meantime, his focus will be on the next games for the Wizards as they take on tough sides in the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies.

