Kyle Kuzma Posts Sentimental Tweet About The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers: "Real Life Beatles! We Was Different!!"

Kyle Kuzma was a Los Angeles Laker before he was traded as part of a package for Russell Westbrook. And while he suits up for the Washington Wizards now, there's no doubt that his heart is still with the Purple and Gold.

The forward took to Twitter to reply to a throwback post featuring the 2020 Lakers roster that eventually won the NBA championship that season. 

The video features all the players who represented the franchise that season and Kuzma was one of the more pivotal pieces playing his part in the title run.

Commenting on the clip, he replied: Real life beatles! We was different!! 💯

Kuzma couldn't be more right. The roster had balance, skill, and more importantly players who had experience and understood their roles to perfection. 

The side was a defensive powerhouse and had a superstar duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis whose scintillating chemistry was directly responsible for winning the championship.

LeBron James Misses Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Tumultous 2022-23 Season

Prior to Kuzma's emotional response, LeBron James had a cryptic, but also heartfelt message for his former Lakers teammate.

Earlier this month, Kuzma took to Twitter to share a message that spoke about the value of people and he had a reply coming in from the 37-year-old superstar.

Appreciate people while they are here

To which James replied:

Unfortunately they won't my brother! You know how it goes. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Miss you bro!

This doesn't necessarily stir up trade rumors of James perhaps wanting Kuzma back in Los Angeles, but even if it does come to fruition, it might not be a bad move for the Lakers who are in need of a versatile player with some experience.

Kuzma has been key for the Washington Wizards this season averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. In the six seasons for both teams, he averages 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 353 regular-season games

This season may not necessarily see him reunite with the Lakers, but what fans, Kuzma, and the rest of the 2020 roster will take away is the top-notch basketball they played to win a championship, something the current LA unit will surely struggle to replicate.

By Aaron Abhishek
