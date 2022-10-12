Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years

Even though they suffered a major blow when Ime Udoka was suspended for an entire year following an improper relationship with a female member of the team's staff, the Boston Celtics remain one of the favorite teams to come out of the East next season. The C's played in the Finals last year and they are ready to go further this year and win their first title in over a decade. 

Following some interesting moves like the trade for Malcolm Brogdon and the signing of Blake Griffin, the Celtics are looking very dangerous. They were already a big threat to the rest of the East last season and now things look even better for them, even without Udoka on the bench. 

Meanwhile, fans are wondering how this team will fare next season, and some think they have a pretty good chance to win it all given the depth they have on the roster. 

After Basketball Forever shared a post with all the figures the Celtics have right now, many fans reacted to that, admitting that they're good enough to compete for a title, even without Udoka. Some players were even missing from this pic, which should say how deep they are right now. 

Put Derrick in this pic, not Blake

They still have a shot at the best record ngl.

Need a PG

Who stopping this 🙅🏼‍♂️ champions 2023

They have had a stacked roster for every season since 2018 and still 0 final visits wouldn’t be surprised if they mess up again

And we deeper, maximum derrick and grant will 😤

No one is afraid sadly

Gallinari better than Blake rn

I like blake & brogdon but combined that with an injury prone timelord. And gallo’s chronic knee problems, i dont trust their health and they have never given us a real scenario not to doubt it.. sadly this team will be relying heavily on JT and JB again in a playoff run…

I was never a Celtics fan, but I think Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Tatum, Brown and Horford is pretty good starting 5.

50+ win season on the way 🙌

another good year otw for sure, but idk bout another finals trip

And Night night again by Steph🤣

good team but tension w brown n the whole udoka situation is tough

Deepest team in the league

4th seed second round exit

Solid 3 seed

Not many people are talking about the addition of Brogdon to this team, and they could make more noise than last season with this squad. Unfortunately, they suffered some injuries in the offseason, but if they can stay healthy, the Celtics can go all the way to the championship. 

However, looking good on paper has never assured a championship to anybody, and they need to prove that they can get over the off-court issues, the injuries, and the competition they'll face in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have a big chance to win and they won't let it slip. 

