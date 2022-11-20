Skip to main content

NBA Insider Says The Lakers Could Have Had A Third First-Round Draft Pick If They Accepted Raptors' Offer For Talen Horton-Tucker

Rob Pelinka

At 4-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are well on their way to wasting another year of play for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But how did the Lakers get here after winning the championship just two and a half years ago?

At this point, it's hard not to look at the team's GM/President Rob Pelinka, who has been in charge since Magic Johnson's exit in 2019. Pelinka, and others at the top, have made several wrong decisions and big mistakes that have cost this team a chance to compete this year, and maybe even further beyond that.

One such decision, and a missed opportunity for the Lakers, was revealed by ESPN's Dave McMenamin this week when he said that they could have added another first-rounder in exchange for Horton-Tucker at some point last season. Instead, they ended up packaging THT and Stanley Johnson in the deal for Patrick Beverley.

"I'm told that the Lakers had talked to the Toronto Raptors where, late last year, when it already looked like the Lakers were out of it, the Raptors would have traded for Talen Horton-Tucker with a first-round pick. Think about that, the Lakers could have had another first-round pick on top of the two firsts."

The Lakers Could Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner If They Offer Both First-Round Picks

As a team in desperate need of shooting and rim protection, guys like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would make a big difference for the Lakers. Unfortunately, L.A.'s unwillingness to give up their only two first-round picks has slowed talks to a stand-still.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Purple and Gold could literally trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner tomorrow if the Lakers would just include both of their unprotected picks.

“The one I’ve said I would sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner,” Lowe said. “My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana right now and said ‘Both picks unprotected,’ the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal.”

Had the Lakers had an extra pick to work with, it might have been a lot easier to make the trade and bring some more help around AD and LeBron.

But the Lakers can only work with what they have, and that's not saying a lot at this point. The truth is, if the Lakers really want to do what's best for them, trading everyone and starting over may not be the worst option.

