NBA Owners May Start Selling Their Teams Due To Strong Franchise Valuations

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a sweeping change of ownership could be on its way for the NBA.

Speaking on his podcast, ESPN analyst/insider Brian Windhorst revealed some potential implications of a new collective bargaining agreement, which could lead to a media rights deal that dramatically increases revenue across the league.

Some Team Owners May Consider Selling Due To Strong Market

Apparently, the new CBA could also lead to a rise in the selling of teams due to the financial prosperity of the league and the increased valuation of franchises.

(via RealGM)

"There's starting to be some rumblings of some NBA owners maybe looking to sell," said Brian Windhorst. "That the market is getting ripe for NBA owners to sell. One of the reasons is because the Broncos just sold for $4.3 billion. And the Commanders may sell pretty soon here and that's going to smash every record. The Commanders, people are talking about $6 billion potentially. $5 billion to $6 billion, maybe more. We just saw Liverpool FC is now for sale it sounds like reportedly. And they're valued at $4 billion and I was reading a report yesterday that they think the owners, the same folks who own the Red Sox, that the owners may be able to get $5 billion for that.



"The value of teams are coming up. There might be some folks sitting on the sideline sort of wondering 'Should I sell?' and they're going to see these numbers."

While the casual fan might not recognize if the owner of their favorite team sat across from them, it's really the owner(s) of the club that allows success to flourish within an organization. They set the tone and culture that trickles down to the management, coaches, and players. So, it could mean teams like the Blazers, Knicks, and Kings can finally get the fresh start they need.

Of course, the CBA can also have some other effects as well. This year, the NBA owners are trying to replace the salary cap with an 'upper salary limit' that could lead to a lockout in the near future.

Ultimately, we won't know what happens until it's time for negotiations to really take place, but every fan should be keeping an eye on how things progress for both sides over the next few weeks and months.

