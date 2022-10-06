Skip to main content

Nia Long Is Reportedly Staying With Ime Udoka Despite Huge Cheating Scandal

In Boston, the Celtics are still working to pick up the pieces after a sexual scandal resulted in the suspension of their head coach, Ime Udoka. Fresh after making the NBA Finals, Brad Stevens and the front office will have their hands full trying to find a suitable replacement.

As for Ime, nobody knows what's next for his career, or if he even has a career at all in the NBA anymore. At the very least, at least he still has his fiance Nia Long, who is reportedly sticking by her partner amid this whole ordeal.

Nia Long's Ex Reveals How She Is Handling The Ime Udoka Scandal 

In a chat with Shawn Cohen of DailyMail.com, Long's ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, dropped some more details about the scandal, telling reporters that Udoka is not a bad guy and that Long is choosing to stick with him through this crisis.

(via Daily Mail):

Dorsey, an actor and businessman in Beverly Hills who met Long on the set of her NBC crime drama Third Watch, remains close to his ex. The two are co-parenting their 21-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II, with whom he speaks regularly.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told DailyMail.com, sharing his thoughts on the scandal in an exclusive interview. ‘We’re sticking by him 100%.”

“All I could say is good things about Ime,” Dorsey said. “He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life.”

“Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

This whole situation was exposed this summer after a story about Udoka's sexual misconduct hit the internet. He cheated on his partner, betrayed the trust of his team, and compromised the relationship with his family for an office fling that is probably causing a lot more trouble than it was worth.

Still, all things considered, things could be worse. While Udoka is suspended for a full year, he hasn't been ruled out for a return in the 2023-24 season. Of course, Udoka also still has the support of his family, which will no doubt help power him through this difficult time of healing.

