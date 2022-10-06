Skip to main content

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

The Ime Udoka scandal remains one of the hottest topics in the NBA right now, with many people wanting to know more details about the Boston Celtics' affair with a female member of the team staff (and the wife of a minority owner, too), while also trying to learn what's going on between the sophomore coach and his fianceé Nia Long. 

Recent reports claim that Udoka and Long had an open relationship while also stating that the head coach used to have affairs wherever he went to work in the NBA. This situation got out of control in Boston, and the franchise decided to punish him for his behavior. 

Meanwhile, people keep speculating about Udoka's future and what will happen to him, especially now that his name is everywhere, and not for the best reasons. Everybody is trying to get a reaction from everybody, and recently, Nia Long was approached by a cameraman who asked her about the current status of her relationship with Ime. 

A short but very suggestive video shows the beautiful actress walking in a parking lot when a person recording her asks her a couple of questions. 

Reporter: "How Nia, how are you? How are you holding up?"

Nia: "I don’t have any comments right now, I’m sorry."

Reporter: "Nothing that you wanna say? I mean, are you guys working things out?"

Nia laughed at that last question before heading to her car. But then again, the reporter doubled down on his inquiries. 

"Is there any chance for forgiveness, Nia?" he asked again but didn't get a response. 

This must be a tough situation for Long, but people are still trying to get anything they can from her. Udoka already issued a statement apologizing for creating this situation. He's not expected to return to the Celtics next season, and it's unclear if other teams will consider him as a head coach in the future. Time will tell how that plays out for Udoka, but right now, it doesn't look that promising. 

