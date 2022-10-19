Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”

Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook has become a serious problem for the Lakers. Despite attempts from both sides to make things work, Westbrook has just been a bad fit with the Lakers and he has clearly lost many of the Lakers fans who initially welcomed him with open arms.

In L.A.'s 123-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, Russ actually wasn't that bad, pouring in 19 points and 11 rebounds on 58% shooting.

Still, there are some major concerns about Westbrook and how he might react if things start heading south. There are also some worries that Russ might not accept a bench role if Darvin Ham tries to implement that change during the season.

Remember, it was Russ who blamed his hamstring tweak on not starting the preseason game against the Kings.

“Absolutely, I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," said Russ. "Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to try to stay warm and loose. And for me, obviously, the way I play the game, fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go, and I just happened to put myself in. I felt something, didn't know what it was but wasn't going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn't something I was used to, wasn’t warm enough. And that’s something I wasn’t accustomed to.”

The comments pulled a lot of criticism in Westbrook's direction, including from Richard Jefferson, who made a statement on it on 'NBA Today.'

For Jefferson, Westbrook's statement sent a message to the organization that he is willing to play dirty if they try to reduce his role again.

“He was sending a message that, ‘If you guys try and do this, this is what’s gonna go down,'” Jefferson explained. “Like, ‘Oh, my hamstring’s hurt. If I’m not starting and I’m probable, then I won’t be there to start the season.’ And then it becomes this distraction. Then all of a sudden the ball starts to move faster than everyone thinks. But this was a message, that's all it was. Then he sends another message, no different than what he talked about last season at the end of the year.”

He then called on Westbrook directly to swallow his pride and put the team before himself.

“You’re a professional. Be a professional. Figure it out,” Jefferson said. “Our job is not to start you and sacrifice our team and everything because you can’t figure it out.”

Already, the Lakers appear to be on the wrong track. After getting crushed on opening night, there is a sense that this squad is doomed for another failed season.

But it doesn't have to be that way. If Westbrook can make the proper adjustments and is willing to accept whatever role is given to him, the Lakers might just make something of this season after all.