Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That He Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."

The entire saga involving Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has been spoken about endlessly over the past week. The situation would not have gotten so out of hand had the video not been leaked, but it was, and that has made a huge difference to the way the public has perceived it. Golden State decided to not suspend Draymond Green for punching Poole in practice, but that has also been a controversial decision.

Green did take some time away from the team, something that was probably discussed with him by the Warriors' leadership, but that hasn't been enough for some people. Considering how intense the altercation was, it's hard to argue that Green shouldn't have been suspended as well. However, things seem to have calmed down, with Green even dapping Poole up after a tough play in their last pre-season game.

The debate has continued to rage amongst NBA fans and media members, though. Former players have weighed in, with Shaquille O'Neal defending Draymond Green from those calling him out. But Robert Horry has a different view on the matter.

Robert Horry Says The Warriors Should Have Suspended Draymond Green, Uses Stephen Curry As An Example

Robert Horry has 7 championships to his name, and while he wasn't the main man on those, Big Shot Bob knows winning culture as well as anyone in the league's history. And speaking on the Crossover podcast, he addressed the situation by asking how this would have played out if Draymond had punched Steph instead of Jordan Poole.

“What if that’s Steph that he punches? The whole dynamics change because it’s Steph. He’s an elite player in this league, he is the face of the franchise. He is almost the face of the league. Now, everybody else gets involved because it’s Steph.

“In this day and age when it comes to the sporting world, I know there are certain people who matter more than others. But when it comes to situations like this, nobody should matter more than another person.”

This is a pretty good point from Horry, although people could argue that Draymond would know that he can't touch Steph Curry. That in itself poses the question, though, about whether a player's value should determine the punishment in this case. It's a complicated issue, and one that is not easily resolved, but as far as the Warriors are concerned, they seem to be moving past it now.