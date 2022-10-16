Skip to main content

Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That He Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."

Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That he Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."

The entire saga involving Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has been spoken about endlessly over the past week. The situation would not have gotten so out of hand had the video not been leaked, but it was, and that has made a huge difference to the way the public has perceived it. Golden State decided to not suspend Draymond Green for punching Poole in practice, but that has also been a controversial decision. 

Green did take some time away from the team, something that was probably discussed with him by the Warriors' leadership, but that hasn't been enough for some people. Considering how intense the altercation was, it's hard to argue that Green shouldn't have been suspended as well. However, things seem to have calmed down, with Green even dapping Poole up after a tough play in their last pre-season game. 

The debate has continued to rage amongst NBA fans and media members, though. Former players have weighed in, with Shaquille O'Neal defending Draymond Green from those calling him out. But Robert Horry has a different view on the matter. 

Robert Horry Says The Warriors Should Have Suspended Draymond Green, Uses Stephen Curry As An Example

Robert Horry has 7 championships to his name, and while he wasn't the main man on those, Big Shot Bob knows winning culture as well as anyone in the league's history. And speaking on the Crossover podcast, he addressed the situation by asking how this would have played out if Draymond had punched Steph instead of Jordan Poole. 

“What if that’s Steph that he punches? The whole dynamics change because it’s Steph. He’s an elite player in this league, he is the face of the franchise. He is almost the face of the league. Now, everybody else gets involved because it’s Steph.

“In this day and age when it comes to the sporting world, I know there are certain people who matter more than others. But when it comes to situations like this, nobody should matter more than another person.”

This is a pretty good point from Horry, although people could argue that Draymond would know that he can't touch Steph Curry. That in itself poses the question, though, about whether a player's value should determine the punishment in this case. It's a complicated issue, and one that is not easily resolved, but as far as the Warriors are concerned, they seem to be moving past it now. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That he Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."
NBA Media

Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That he Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."

By Divij Kulkarni
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."
NBA Media

LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."

By Aaron Abhishek
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
NBA Media

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

By Aaron Abhishek
5 Observations From The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Preseason
NBA Media

5 Observations From The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Preseason

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra