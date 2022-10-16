Skip to main content

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have eyes on them as soon as they step onto the court since their altercation. After the way Dray punched Poole, there's not much that can be said about their relationship than already has been and Warriors fans are desperate to see some resolution. The massive deal that Jordan Poole just signed must have improved his mood somewhat though, and the Warriors will be expecting the situation to get resolved sooner rather than later. 

Poole and Green were seen in pre-season games after the latter returned to the team seemingly doing their signature handshake before the game began. And while it's not likely that Poole is already over the situation, it seems that it's slowly and surely moving towards reconciliation. There will be underlying tension until and unless Draymond signs a new deal though, which some fans think might not even be likely

But all this often only matters off the court. On the court, players end up sorting things between one another. And there was a moment during the Warriors' pre-season game against the Nuggets that shows promise in terms of a mended relationship. 

Poole made a tough shot, something he's made a habit of doing in recent times, and earned the and-1 opportunity in the process. Draymond was the teammate closest to him and he was quick to dap him up. Within itself, it may not mean much, but it does look like the two might resolve their issues after all, as many expect them to. 

Klay Thompson Thinks Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Will Figure Their Situation Out

Klay Thompson is one of the most chilled-out players in the league, and his take on this recent rift is the most Klay thing ever. The Warriors man was asked about the situation between his teammates and he firmly expressed the belief that it would get sorted out between the two men and that the rest of the team is ready to move past it. 

It's in the past. It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds... I think we're all ready to move past it." 

The Warriors have built a culture of trust and good vibes, one that has led to them winning 4 championships. If there's any team that can fix this, it's Golden State. They have an NBA title to defend, and that will take priority once the season begins over the current controversy. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re One Of The Teams That Has To Continue To Learn On The Fly And Not Waste A Day.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA Media

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

By Gautam Varier
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."
NBA Media

Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."

By Gautam Varier