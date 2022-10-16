Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

Credit: John Hefti/USA Today Sports

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have eyes on them as soon as they step onto the court since their altercation. After the way Dray punched Poole, there's not much that can be said about their relationship than already has been and Warriors fans are desperate to see some resolution. The massive deal that Jordan Poole just signed must have improved his mood somewhat though, and the Warriors will be expecting the situation to get resolved sooner rather than later.

Poole and Green were seen in pre-season games after the latter returned to the team seemingly doing their signature handshake before the game began. And while it's not likely that Poole is already over the situation, it seems that it's slowly and surely moving towards reconciliation. There will be underlying tension until and unless Draymond signs a new deal though, which some fans think might not even be likely.

But all this often only matters off the court. On the court, players end up sorting things between one another. And there was a moment during the Warriors' pre-season game against the Nuggets that shows promise in terms of a mended relationship.

Poole made a tough shot, something he's made a habit of doing in recent times, and earned the and-1 opportunity in the process. Draymond was the teammate closest to him and he was quick to dap him up. Within itself, it may not mean much, but it does look like the two might resolve their issues after all, as many expect them to.

Klay Thompson Thinks Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Will Figure Their Situation Out

Klay Thompson is one of the most chilled-out players in the league, and his take on this recent rift is the most Klay thing ever. The Warriors man was asked about the situation between his teammates and he firmly expressed the belief that it would get sorted out between the two men and that the rest of the team is ready to move past it.

It's in the past. It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds... I think we're all ready to move past it."

The Warriors have built a culture of trust and good vibes, one that has led to them winning 4 championships. If there's any team that can fix this, it's Golden State. They have an NBA title to defend, and that will take priority once the season begins over the current controversy.