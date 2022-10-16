Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

Kyrie Irving spoke about the criticism surrounding his Brooklyn Nets teammate, Ben Simmons, and stressed building an environment conducive for the players this season.

Simmons has been in the spotlight since the time he passed up the opportunity to take a shot against in the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round loss in the 2021 playoffs. After infamously passing up an open dunk, the point guard garnered flak from former team and on social media.

Rushing to his defense is Irving, whose future with the Nets was one of the buzzing off-season topics. Speaking to ESPN, the guard spoke about the advice he had for the under-fire Simmons, while also adding that it was his responsibility to protect him.

“He’s a human being so he’s going to respond his way. And he’s going to deal with things his way and we have to honor and respect that. That’s what people with integrity do. Not everyone lives by those same moral principles so yeah, as a leader, I feel like it’s my responsibility to protect him, but I also must understand he has to go through things on his own. And when he asks for help, just be there for him.”

He further added:

“I don’t want to say I have all the answers figured out myself because it’s an ongoing battle myself, just dealing with those ebbs and flows. But for him, I just don’t want to see him get caught up in the same nonsense.”

It was a rather tumultous year for Irving as well after he missed more than half the season for the Nets after refusing to comply with New York’s vaccine mandate, but his team has been vocal in their praise for the 30-year-old.

The Criticism Towards Ben Simmons Continued Ahead Of the 2022-23 Season

Recently, a video of Simmons air balling a shot went viral on social media and saw fans take their dig at the 26-year-old.

And for the guard, the criticism “finds him all the time.” Speaking to ESPN after their preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he expressed how the constant criticism doesn’t necessarily stop.

“Even the other day there was a clip of me air balling a shot at the park. Meanwhile, like 10 guys airballed multiple shots. So it’s like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything – like Ben can’t do this or that. Like come on man, you think I’m just airballing every shot? It’s not true. But it comes with it, and you got to have tough skin and I realize that, but nah, I can’t take everything personally. It’s social media.”

Irving, Simmons, and the Nets know that the spotlight will always shine brighter on their achievements on the court, but will brickbats will be just as intense if one of the decorated trio that includes Kevin Durant fails. They open their season on October 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans where Simmons will play his first regular-season game for the first time in 16 months.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re One Of The Teams That Has To Continue To Learn On The Fly And Not Waste A Day.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA Media

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

By Gautam Varier
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."
NBA Media

Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."

By Gautam Varier
Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins

By Aditya Mohapatra