Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."

The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has been a big topic of discussion in recent memory, as the video of the incident went viral on social media. There's no doubt that the majority of people have sided with Jordan Poole, as obviously being punched in the face by one's own teammates is a tough situation to be in.

There's no doubt that many have opined on the situation in recent memory. As of right now, Draymond Green has returned to the team and has already played a preseason game with the team against the Denver Nuggets.

Prior to the preseason game against the Nuggets, Warriors star Klay Thompson spoke to the media about the situation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. He admitted that the altercation was "unfortunate", but added that he believes "ring night and time" will make things right.

"It's in the past. It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds... I think we're all ready to move past it."

Hopefully, we see the Golden State Warriors come together in pursuit of the team's fifth championship during the Stephen Curry era. They definitely have a lot of talent on the roster, and it would definitely be no surprise to see them repeat as champions.

Klay Thompson Is Set For A Good Year

Klay Thompson came back to the Golden State Warriors last season, and while he had a good year, it was clear that he wasn't quite the same. However, now that he's further away from his injuries, we could see Klay Thompson have a fantastic year. In fact, his father, Mychal Thompson, believes that Klay Thompson will be even better than he was last season.

“I thought he was fine last year, you guys overlooked his defense,” Mychal Thompson said of his son on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs. “The defense he was playing in the Finals, that’s the part I was most concerned about, will he be able to slide his feet defensively and stay in front of guys the way he did in the past? And he did that. He played great defense against two of the best scorers in the league against [Jaylen] Brown and [Jayson] Tatum, so if you can defend those two guys, stay in front of those two guys, you’re fine. "So yeah, Klay’s going to be even better next year because he will have an offseason to train and [he’s] further away from his injury, so he’s going to be just fine.”

Hopefully, we do see Klay Thompson have an elite season. There's no doubt that he's a great two-way player when at full strength, and it'll be interesting to see how he does going forward.

The Golden State Warriors will need Klay Thompson to continue being a top-tier scoring threat next season if they are to win the championship. He is definitely crucial to the team as a proven playoff performer, and the Warriors are simply not the same team without him.