The Sacramento Kings have become one of the biggest surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season, and it seems like one of their latest additions has given them some luck to face a season where not even the most optimistic fan expected them to play as good as they've played so far.

Besides Mike Brown making the changes this team needed to turn things around, the front office decided to install a beam that lights up whenever the team wins a game. So far, it's been lit 13 times, as the Kings started to win some games after a rough start to the campaign.

Even after their own fans trolled the beam, saying that it would have been once per month or 20 times a year, the Kings are proving doubters wrong, playing quality basketball and getting those Ws.

Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam

In recent days, the beam was added as a 'Place of Worship' on Google Maps, and fans took that opportunity to let the rest of the world know how proud they are of this device and how important it's been for their life now that the Kings are playing at a good level.

This has become an attraction not only for fans in Sacramento but for others around the league. The Kings found something that gives them some identity outside of their game and it's really going great for them.

It was the team's official Twitter account that shares some reviews on Google Maps, and Basketball Coverage says they have more than 100 5-star reviews on this place.

The Kings are doing just fine right now, posting a 13-9 record, enough to rank 4th in the stacked Western Conference. They're not making as much noise as the Utah Jazz did at the beginning of the season but this team is very serious about ending their playoff drought and light that beam up as much as possible.

