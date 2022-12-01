Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"

The Sacramento Kings have surpassed all expectations this season. Being led by none other than De'Aaron Fox, the Kings currently have a record of 11-9 and hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

For a while, the Kings even had the best record in California, and the fanbase was on Cloud 9. Despite that, there were many rumors that their superstar De'Aaron Fox wanted to leave the team after signing with Klutch Sports. Fortunately, Fox denied these claims and currently has no plans to leave the team.

Speaking of being fortunate, thanks to playing so well this season, the Kings have got the attention of renowned Rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent Attended Sacramento Kings' Practice

50 Cent has a prior connection to the franchise. Earlier this year, Cent's 'Sire Spirits' became the official champagne partner of the franchise. So it's no surprise that the rapper is always welcomed by the franchise to visit practices or games.

Upon seeing 50 Cent attend the practice session, the fans simply couldn't contain their excitement and loved to see the rapper. Here's how fans reacted to it:

CO Bagatsolon: Nelly should visit too because it's getting hot in there. Audrey Billings: Fifty chasing clout?! Could never be him. AstroBoy Kerrang VII: Sugar Shane Mosley in good shape. Ace Sagad: Looks like 50 cents is also affected by inflation lol. He looks like a 1 dollar now. Jonaz Jaby Bensi: they were red hot but lost twice 3x after that? Andrew I Thomas: He about to buy them lol. Nat Asare: Hate it or love it the underdogs on top. Mbadiwe Oparaocha: 50 Cent Advice To the Kings: “Win the championship or die trying.” J.r. Atkins: 50 be everywhere lol. Dre Bogan: Are you considered red hot when losing 3 in a row?

While fans loved seeing 50 Cent visit the team, many also pointed out that the Sacramento Kings aren't currently in red-hot form. Considering the Kings have lost their last three games, the fans cannot be blamed for pointing that out. Hopefully, the Kings will bounce back and regain their form soon.

