De'Aaron Fox Denies That Signing With Klutch Sports Means He Wants To Leave The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings haven't had much to be positive about for a few years now, but this season feels different. The team has a 10-8 record and finds themselves in the playoff spots in the Western Conference. While the success has been down to a collective effort from everyone involved with the team, it's easy to see that star De'Aaron Fox has a large share in the credit as well.

De'Aaron Fox has been averaging 25 points, nearly 5 rebounds, and over 6 assists per game for the team. He has had some clutch moments as well, showing why the Sacramento Kings decided to keep him and build after trading away Tyrese Haliburton. He has sent strong messages to Kings fans too, showing that he is committed to helping improve the franchise.

There was big news regarding Fox recently when he switched up his representation. He let go of his former agent and signed with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports. And this led to questions about whether he is committed to the franchise, as Klutch has a notorious reputation for ensuring some moves for their clients. Fox has now addressed those concerns.

De'Aaron Fox Reaffirms His Commitment To Sacramento After Singing With Klutch Sports

With player power becoming a big talking point in recent seasons in the NBA, many have wondered about Klutch Sports and what they represent for the league. But to Fox, the change in representation has been more about what his agents can offer him, as he explained in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“When you're an athlete who has any notoriety and you make a major change, it's going to circulate and people are going to speculate. But for me, I love being in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they're able to help me in ways that I've never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.

Fox is an elite athlete, someone that can truly blossom into one of the faces of the league if he can continue to improve. But the Kings have invested a lot in him, so fans will be hoping that he stays on board. He is under contract till 2026 as well, so if the team can also continue to be competitive, then they have every chance of keeping him no matter who represents him.

