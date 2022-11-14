Skip to main content

De'Aaron Fox Has Joined Klutch Sports After Parting Ways With His Agent

De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the league, and there's no doubt that he's highly regarded for his slashing and shot-creation ability from the midrange area. He has been having a spectacular season this year, averaging 25.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.0 APG for the Sacramento Kings.

Players switching agents does frequently happen in the NBA, and it seems as though recently, De'Aaron Fox has decided to take that action. A recent report revealed that Fox would be moving on from his former agent and firm, to sign with Klutch Sports.

De’Aaron Fox has moved on from Chris Gaston and Family First Sports Firm and is joining Klutch Sports. This is a huge step for the 24 year old Sacramento Kings guard.

There is no doubt that this is an abrupt move, but it is easy to see why De'Aaron Fox has decided to sign with Klutch Sports. They have a good track record of getting their clients lucrative, big-money deals.

De'Aaron Fox Wants To Win

The Sacramento Kings have recently been a disappointing franchise, and they currently hold the record for the longest playoff drought of all-time in the NBA as of right now.

De'Aaron Fox has previously stated that he wants to win with the Sacramento Kings, noting that he "hadn't lost" until he joined the franchise. There's no doubt that the goal for every player should be winning, and it's good to see that De'Aaron Fox didn't succumb to a losing mentality.

"I hadn't lost until I got here," Fox said. "First 18 years of life, 19 years of life, every step that I played basketball I was winning something. I don't know how you do that, make it to the NBA and now you just don't care about winning. Everybody talks about how you get paid -- blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

"Nobody likes to lose, regardless of what level you're on. Rather if you're getting paid or playing for free. Nobody likes to lose ... obviously everybody wants to win."

Hopefully, we see the Sacramento Kings make the playoffs at some point in the future. There's no doubt that they have a solid team this year, with the team making a number of additions in 2022. Notably, they traded for Domantas Sabonis at last season's trade deadline.

Most people would say that De'Aaron Fox is the best player on the Kings, and they will go as far as he does. Perhaps we'll see him lead them back to the playoffs, and become a fan favorite for snapping their postseason drought.

