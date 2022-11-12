Skip to main content

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

De'Aaron Fox sealed the deal for the Sacramento Kings as they walloped the Los Angeles Lakers 120-114, and later sent a strong message to his team's fans.

Fox played his part with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists and was crucial for the side in the fourth quarter helping his side outscore Los Angeles 33-26.

Soon after, he took to Twitter to send a message to the fans back home asking them to light up the beam at the Golden 1 Center — a tradition the franchise has started this season. 

Called the 'Victory Beam', the team announced they would light the beam outside the arena every time the team wins a game, at home or on the road. Per The Sacramento Bee, a team's eminent personality will have the honor of lighting the beam when Sacramento wins at home. 

De'Aaron Fox Is Sacramento Kings' Cornerstone This Season

Fox has been instrumental for the Kings this season averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. In the five seasons he's suited up for the franchise, he's notched up 19.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 332 regular-season games.

Earlier this season, Fox made his presence felt when he put up a season-high 37-points against the Orlando Magic including a game-winning halfcourt buzzer-beater in their overtime win.

Soon after the win against the Lakers, he was heaped praise by teammate Domantas Sabonis, an equally formidable force, who called him a clutch player delivering every time the team needed him.

Speaking on 'Kings Postgame Live, he said:

"He knows it doesn't matter how the game is going. At the end of the game, you get him the ball, he's going to make the right reads, and he's been amazing. He's been amazing for a long time and he's clutch." (via Yahoo Sports)

With Fox in their ranks and the form that he is in, the Kings will be optimistic about their chances as playoff contenders, and perhaps even a title, something Fox was candid about

They face the Golden State Warriors up next, followed by a date with the Brooklyn Nets. And with the two stern challenges, all eyes will be on the guard to deliver.

