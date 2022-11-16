Credit: Fadeaway World

For the longest time, the Sacramento Kings were one of the basement dwellers in the NBA. Years of mismanagement led to the Kings being in the midst of the longest playoff drought in NBA history, as they have missed the postseason in each of the last 16 years.

It is so bad, that no active player in the league today has played a playoff game against them, as they last made it there in 2006 when they lost in 6 games to the Spurs in the first round. They have failed to even win 40 games in a season at any point after that but maybe things are finally about to change.

The Sacramento Kings Surprisingly Have The Best Record In California

The 2022-23 NBA season initially seemed set to be another one full of disappointments for the Kings as they started off 0-4. However, you got the sense that there was something different about this team and that has proven to be the case, as they have gone 7-2 from that point to improve to 7-6. Their latest victory came over the Nets and that win coupled with the Clippers losing to the Mavericks meant that the Kings found themselves in a position they haven't been in for quite a while, as they held the best record among the teams from California.

Record This Season For Californian Teams

1. Sacramento Kings: 7-6

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 8-7

3. Golden State Warriors: 6-8

4. Los Angeles Lakers: 3-10

The Kings (.538) just edge ahead of the Clippers (.533) in win percentage and no one would have predicted they'd be the ones with the best record in California, almost a month into the season.

The biggest reason for all this success is De'Aaron Fox, who has been spectacular so far. He is averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.1% from the field. He has been ably supported by Domantas Sabonis who is putting up 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 57.5% shooting from the field. The two of them have, in fact, helped the Kings have one of the best offenses in the league this season

"Kings this season:



— 2nd in offensive rating



— 2nd in points per game



— 5th in assists per game



— 4th in threes per game



— 2nd in field goals percentage



— 5th in three point percentage



Elite offense."

Those are some very impressive numbers right there and new head coach Mike Brown also deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done. It also looks like the front office made a great addition in Kevin Huerter, who has been their 3rd leading scorer by averaging 16.8 points while shooting a ridiculous 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was traded by the Kings last season, took a shot at the franchise recently when he said he played on a team and an organization with no culture. He was probably correct at the time, but it is fair to say that the Kings seem like they are finally turning things around.

