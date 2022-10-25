Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Going M.I.A. In Three Straight Losses: "We Need To Be Talking Less About Russell Westbrook And More About Anthony Davis.”

In the case of Anthony Davis, don't let the numbers fool you. On paper, the guy has had a decent enough start, with averages of 24.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 50.9% shooting.

But Davis has settled for a lot of long-distance jumpers this season, and he is paying the price. Just 2 for 10 on three for the season so far, Davis is shooting just 20% from range and there are no signs that mark will improve.

First Take Star Blasts Anthony Davis  Amid Lakers' 0-3 Start

On First Take this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Davis for his shooting woes and extended some blame to him for the Lakers' early struggles.

“I came on the air and talked about how Anthony Davis was a top-seven player. I take it back,” Smith said. “Damn it, he don’t look like it. He don’t look like he wants to go anywhere near the basket. And my point is, yo bro, you’re too big, you’re too skilled, you’re too talented. What has happened to Anthony Davis?"

Yes Russell Westbrook can’t shoot, but that’s about it,” Smith said. “We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis.”

Stephen A. has usually been very supportive of Davis, often citing him as one of the game's top players, so it's a bit surprising to see him be so harsh with him here.

That being said, the treatment isn't exactly unwarranted as Davis has done very little since winning the title in 2020.

Still, the Lakers will need him at his best if they want any hope of succeeding this season.

"He is huge to this puzzle for the Lakers because LeBron can beat box office if Anthony Davis is carrying the load," said Vince Carter on Davis. "LeBron doesn't feel like he has to do it all and exert all the time like when you need a bucket, when you need it to be LeBron. But it shouldn't have to be that every night for 82 games when you have a Anthony Davis with the potential. I think he's been humbled now and I think he's hungry. I think he understands the dynamic of being a Laker. He's been in playoff games. He understands what it takes and the level of focus and I think guys who should be in the league. I'm gonna use Carmelo, for example, who should be in the league, had to sit out. Yeah, they're gonna respond. These guys are taking advantage of that opportunity. So I think he'll be fine."

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can turn this season around but, with only three games in the books, there is still more than enough time to get where they need to be.

Either way, Anthony Davis is going to have to shoot better if the Lakers want to see their situation improve.

