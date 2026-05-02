Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Real Reason Why Molly Qerim Left ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has finally addressed the speculation surrounding Molly Qerim’s departure from ESPN, and his explanation offers a clearer picture of what led to the end of a decade-long partnership on First Take.

Speaking on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, Smith made it clear that he had no role in Qerim’s exit, pushing back against any narrative that linked him to the decision.

“I was not behind that. I had nothing to do with that. I love Molly Qerim. Molly is a really good friend. She’s always been good to me. She was on a show with me for 10 years, and we were number one. She had a lot to do with that because a lot of people have a lot of love for her.”

“Shae Cornette is the new host, who is outstanding. She is thorough as hell, and she is outstanding, and I’m proud to have her. But I’m not just speaking about Molly’s ability as a host. I’m not just speaking about the love and the affinity that the community had for her. She and I are friends.”

“There were times I wondered whether she wanted to be there, not because she had a lot going on. It just got to a point where she was at odds in terms of what she wanted to do compared to what the bosses wanted to do. I’m not at liberty to get into details. I can’t do that. I’m not going to do that. But I will tell you that they have a right to make those decisions. I will also tell you that I miss her. I have a lot of love for her. She’s very near and dear to me on a personal level.”

“Especially over the last few years, she’s confided in me a lot, trusted me with a lot of things. Our friendship only grew, and I miss her. I miss her a lot. That’s not shade at Shay, because I’m not even talking about work. Shay is legit. She’s the real deal. I’m getting to know Shae because I didn’t know her. But I’ve known Molly for over 11 years.”

“I’m glad she’s doing her thing with Zephyr Boxing. There’s a lot more she can do. She’s been very public about her battles with Endometriosis, and I hope she’s really healthy. We don’t speak often because I’m a busy dude. I don’t just pick up the phone and call people all the time.”

“But she knows if she ever needs me for anything, I will be there. We’re friends, and I have a lot of love for her. I’m always going to have a lot of love for her, and I miss her.”

After nearly a decade as the moderator of First Take, Qerim officially left ESPN at the end of 2025, closing one of the most consistent eras in the show’s history. During her tenure, she became the stabilizing force of a debate-driven format, managing personalities and guiding conversations with control and clarity.

As of early 2026, Qerim has already transitioned into a new phase of her career. She now serves as the studio host for Zuffa Boxing on Paramount+, where she anchors pre-fight and post-fight coverage. The move places her in a different format, shifting from daily debate television to event-based analysis in combat sports.

At Fadeaway World, her professionalism has been evident on multiple occasions, particularly when content from our platform was featured on First Take. Qerim made a point to credit our outlet on air, acknowledging the source and reinforcing her respect for our media contributors.

Smith’s explanation removes much of the speculation that surrounded her exit. There was no fallout, no behind-the-scenes drama driving the decision. Instead, it was a case of a seasoned professional choosing a new direction at the right time.

For ESPN, it marked the end of a defining era. For Qerim, it marked the start of a new chapter, one that continues to keep her at the center of major sports conversations.