Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

The Golden State Warriors were on Cloud 9 for most of the offseason after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. But the start to the 2022-23 season hasn't been that good for the defending champions. The Dubs ended up losing their fourth game of the season at the hands of the Detroit Pistons.

They have now fallen to a record of 3-4, and NBA fans believe the Warriors aren't playing like a championship team right now. To be honest, the fans are right to have their doubts about the Warriors.

Prior to the defeat against the Pistons, Stephen Curry and co. were handed a shocking defeat by the Charlotte Hornets as well.

Stephen Curry Explains What The Warriors Needs To Do To Win Games Consistently

Considering the 2022-23 NBA season has just begun, the Warriors have plenty of time to bounce back and get back to winning ways. But to do that, the organization still needs to point out its flaws.

The leader and cornerstone superstar of the Dubs, Stephen Curry, highlighted what the team is missing after losing to the Pistons. The 4x NBA champion clearly wants the team to be more aggressive regardless of who they are facing.

"It's the communication. Understanding what we're trying to do in terms of making teams uncomfortable we've got to get more aggressive, I think. Be the first one to strike instead of reacting to what everybody's doing. There has to be a feeling and an understanding that, I think Draymond talked about it in the locker room, that every team is coming after us with their best effort. We're the defending champs.

So communicating, being the first one to attack and set the tone for Warrior defensive - championship level basketball - on that end of the floor, we haven't done it consistently enough to give us a chance to win games like tonight."

As Curry mentioned in the press conference, the Warriors have a huge target on their back. Each team in the NBA wants to play at its absolute best against the defending champions. So far, the Warriors have failed to respond to that level of aggression displayed by their opponents.

