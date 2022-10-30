Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We have had some surprising results as always to start off the season and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.

They just dropped to 3-3 on the season and while you can easily dismiss that by saying that team record doesn't matter this early on in the season, it is still not a good sign. For some context, the Warriors lost their 3rd game last season at the end of November and had 18 wins to their name at that point as compared to the 3 wins here.

Warriors Fans React To The Warriors Losing To The Hornets In Overtime

Stephen Curry had a fine game, as he finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, but he was just 3-13 from beyond the arc. The Warriors in general struggled from three, as they were just 13-44. They also committed 31 fouls, the most by them in a game since 2015, which meant they badly lost the free throw battle as well (31 attempts to just 16). Warriors fans were worried after yet another loss and Klay Thompson drew a lot of criticism.

"TRADE KLAY NOW 11 POINTS? Bro they didn’t even have LAMELO OR EVEN ROZIER."

"Bring klay off the bench at this point. He’s just chucking up shots"

"yall hate playing serious basketball in quarters not named the 3rd"

"Give Kuminga Wiseman's minutes"

"Trade Klay for an Ice cream truck brah"

"Take Klay out of the starting lineup."

"At this point i'm starting to doubt if any night is gonna be "our night" this year The team is managing to dissapoint even when we win"

"Bench should have some shame and please stop shooting threes immediately when your up 2-3 points at crunchtime"

"Klay and wiseman are becoming a liability 💀"

"they didn't have most of their starters too😭😭"

"We are not repeating as nba champs"

"no energy, no defense, just pathetic tonight 😐"

"Warriors are a bad team rn, just what it is"

"It's not being our night for a couple of games this season, huh?"

"BRO I MISS GP22 SO BADDDDD"

"What a shame!! That team made us seem amateurs… 🤦🏽 for real, WHAT A SHAME!"

"You frauds. Orlando beat this team by 20 this week"

"please learn how to defend"

"ultimately stephs fault. bro can’t hit a game winner to save the universe"

Klay just doesn't look right after those two major injuries. He finished with just 11 points on 5-17 shooting from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. He has been terrible this season and while the likes of Curry can defend him all they want from Charles Barkley's criticism, he needs to start playing better, or else the team might have to make some difficult decisions.

The defensive effort just wasn't there either for much of the game except for the third quarter, when the Warriors went on a run as they always do. Draymond Green wanted more commitment on the defensive end after they lost to the Suns and they need to get better on that end.