Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident

The Golden State Warriors aren't living peaceful moments right now after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole starred in a big incident at practice, with the former hitting the latter in the face, knocking him down while the rest of the people participating in workouts separated them.

This situation has gotten a lot of attention around the league and many people want answers from the Dubs, as they consider Draymond was wrong on this and deserves to be punished.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Green has lost the trust and respect of his teammates due to his actions, and now is working to earn it back. Still, Green isn't the only one trying to make things right at this moment, as the Dubs could lose all the confidence and chemistry they had entering this season due to this unfortunate situation.

That's when their leader has to show up and signal the way they need to follow. Stephen Curry is now carrying this heavy burden, trying to make things right for his team while things go back to normal. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes that Curry has been working behind the scenes to cool things off and make sure that everybody is on the right page after this incident.

As the franchise executed its plan for moving forward, the focus shifted to how will this Warriors’ team survive and keep its hope to repeat as champions alive. That’s going to be harder to do now with the leaked practice video of Green’s punch surfacing Friday morning. This incident is even harder to get past, the visual now etched in the memory of NBA fans. But the answer was obvious, and the same as it’s always been. Steph Curry. His example. His humility. His perspective. His sacrifice. His work ethic. His reconciliation. His righteous indignation. His honesty. His anger. The Warriors’ star has been working behind the scenes since the incident. Sources said he spoke to the team after Wednesday’s practice and he’s been in communication with Kerr and general manager Bob Myers about the handling of the situation. He’s made sure Poole is supported, including squashing any speculation that Poole’s behavior instigated Green’s attack. And Curry has, of course, had the heart-to-heart with Green, his friend and teammate of more than a decade. Once again, this time provoked by another eruption from his volcanic co-star, Curry has to work his magic to keep this train on the tracks. Golden State’s Olivia Pope.

Steph comes from a season where he showed the world that he can lead this team to win it all, even earning his first Finals MVP aware. Now, the task appears to be bigger and harder, but the point guard can do his thing, make teammates get happy with each other again and move on from this stuff.

The 2022-23 NBA season is a couple of weeks away from its beginning and the Dubs need to be in perfect shape to defend their title.