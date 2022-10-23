Skip to main content

Stephen Curry On Rivals Mocking His 'Night Night' Celebration: "We'll See If Anybody's Bold Enough To Do It."

The 2022 NBA playoffs were magical for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Round after round, the Dubs found a way to beat their rivals and never play a Game 7 until they eventually won the championship, beating the Boston Celtics in six games. 

In the process, Steph delivered an iconic celebration that transcended the game of basketball and became and helped a lot of athletes tease their rivals on the way to getting big victories. 

The 'night night' celebration was something great to see, and Steph didn't hesitate to use it whenever he hit a dagger and felt that the game was over for the other team. This season, he's expected to use it even more, but the player is ready to get retaliation for that. 

Stephen Curry Says He's Ready For Rivals Mocking His 'Night Night' Celebration

After the Golden State Warriors fell short against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Steph was asked if he was ready to see rivals using his celebration against him, but the Chef admitted that it would be normal, and he's ready to see that from people who are brave enough to do it. 

“We’ll see if anybody’s bold enough to do it, but it’s all fair game,” Curry said. “I think [Chris Paul] shimmied on me back in the day, so if you give it out you got to be able to take it back.”

This season will be huge for the Warriors, as they have a target on their back and everybody will try to beat them no matter what. Steph will be ready to fire back and put everybody to sleep, just like he did last season. However, that won't happen so easily, but as long as the Dubs have their superstar ready to go, they will stand a chance.  

