Knicks Punch Ticket To NBA Cup Final: 4 Major Takeaways vs. Magic

The New York Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Cup Final with a convincing 132-120 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, pulling away late in a high-scoring semifinal matchup. Behind a dominant offensive showing and timely defensive plays, New York proved to be a step ahead when it mattered most.

Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with a massive performance, finishing with 40 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero blocks while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. Karl-Anthony Towns was nearly unstoppable inside, adding 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, zero steals, and one block on an efficient 81.8 percent shooting and 50.0 percent from deep. OG Anunoby rounded out the trio with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block while shooting 61.5 percent overall and 75.0 percent from three.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero paced the offense with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 45.5 percent shooting, though he struggled from deep, going 0-for-7 from three. Jalen Suggs chipped in 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists, zero steals, and zero blocks while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. Desmond Bane added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 41.2 percent shooting and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. Orlando shot 46.4 percent overall and 31.0 percent from three, but defensive breakdowns proved costly.

While the final score suggests a competitive game, the Knicks consistently answered every Magic push and controlled the tone late. That balance on both ends of the floor sets the stage for several key takeaways from New York’s statement win, beginning with Jalen Brunson, who delivered another reminder of why the offense bends to his will when it matters most.

1. Jalen Brunson Was Unstoppable

While experts might doubt the ability of a 6’2” guard to lead a team to a title, Brunson is on the verge of proving them wrong. He’s been on fire this season, and this game was his latest masterpiece. He looked like a man possessed tonight, taking a team-high 27 shot attempts to finish with 40 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 59.3 percent shooting (2-5 from three). He was +3 in 38 minutes.

For a Magic team ranked third defensively, they seemed to have no answer for Brunson tonight, as he was able to control the game and the pace of the offense all night long. His scoring bursts always came at the right time and always within the flow of the offense. The best part is that he was also getting his teammates involved and sharing the ball at will with a game-high eight assists. It was a special night for Jalen, but not anything outside his usual capabilities. He has been a steady hand for the Knicks since he arrived in 2022, and he continued that trend tonight in arguably his best game of the season.

2. Efficient Scoring Made The Difference

Brunson’s scoring opened up the offense for New York, and the players responded with strong performances of their own. Five different Knicks hit double figures tonight, including three with at least 24 points. As a team, the Knicks shot 60.7 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, overwhelming Orlando with their efficiency and shot-making all night long.

This is a team that’s been together for a while now, and the chemistry was on point tonight, as the players knew exactly where to be. The Knicks looked disciplined, composed, and organized as they limited turnovers, just 12 in this game, and generated easy points around the rim. Head coach Mike Brown has had them playing with purpose lately, and this one was no exception, with everyone locked in on getting the win. Ultimately, it was their red-hot scoring that helped the Knicks seal this game, and it serves as a glimpse of how powerful this team can be at full strength.

3. Mitchell Robinson’s Defensive Presence Changed The Game

Mitchell Robinson’s stat line likely won’t jump out to the average fan, but his fingerprints were all over this game. The 27-year-old big man has been having a modest season, but he’s always been capable of these high-impact games. Tonight, the Knicks called his name frequently off the bench, and he delivered with an excellent defensive showing. In 17 minutes, he finished with five points, nine rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and four blocks per game on 100 percent shooting (2-2).

His presence on the inside was huge for New York and helped contain the Magic’s deep frontcourt. Besides being the Knicks’ leading rebounder, Robinson really set the tone defensively as he contested shots all night long with his length, athleticism, and versatility. While his role has been somewhat limited this season, Robinson has been making the most of his minutes with tough defense and game-winning plays on the interior like we saw tonight.

4. Magic Starters Outplayed

The Magic may win the overall depth department, but the Knicks’ top-end talent is clearly on another level, and they demonstrated that in their latest win. Between Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, the talent was simply too much for Orlando to contain. They combined for 121 of the team’s 132 points, with every starter shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, the Magic could hardly keep up. Without Franz Wagner tonight, they didn’t have enough juice to match the Knicks’ hot shooting, and things quickly got out of hand. If tonight was proof of anything, it’s that the Knicks are rich with talent that not only fits together, but complements each other perfectly on the court. When it comes to the starting lineup, the Knicks clearly have one of the best, and it’s what helps them take care of business in crucial games like these.

As for what’s next, the Knicks are now booked for the NBA Cup Final, where the 24-1 Thunder await, setting up a matchup against the most dominant team in the league this season. It will be a massive test of New York’s execution, depth, and composure, but based on how they handled Orlando, the Knicks will enter that game confident they can rise to the moment.