Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

Kyrie Irving is arguably the most polarising figure in the sports world at the moment. Having shared links to a movie that had content deemed to be anti-semitic, Kyrie was expected to apologize. When he failed to do so despite being given a lot of time, the hammer came down. The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for 5 games initially, but he won't return in that timeframe, and in the meanwhile, leaks were talking about what he must do to ensure that he is allowed to play once again. 

Irving has since apologized, and he has also met Joe Tsai, meaning he is doing the best he can to fulfill the things that were asked of him. However, as the situation continues to drag on, a lot more people have been supporting Irving. Shannon Sharpe derided the Nets for trying to rob Kyrie of his dignity, while LeBron James explained that Irving should be allowed to return to the court now that an apology has been tendered for his actions. The latest to support him is Stephon Marbury.

Stephon Marbury Defended Kyrie Irving And Called Him A True Leader

Kyrie's latest champion when it comes to defending him publically is former NBA star guard Stephon Marbury. While others have said he's done enough to return, Marbury has taken another step and referred to Irving as a hero and leader. 

“I love the man he’s becoming. He’s a true leader and someone I want my son to look towards as a man leader and basketball player. He’s not down with the program cycle to make bread but in return, he’s trying to share bread to the hungry with knowledge and truth in who we are as black people.

“He’s not perfect, but he’s trying. His heart is filled with nothing but love. He’s seeking truth. He’s not on wax talking about how much weight he sold to his own people or about how he wants to kill others. Sadly, the elderly and the so-called greats are not free and to be free is to have space on earth. He’s teaching a new generation how to live in mind body and soul.”

This is a strong take from Marbury and the best thing for this situation and Kyrie might be for everything to blow over at this point. The Brooklyn Nets have been winning without him though, so his return will have to be handled carefully. One way or another, the hope will be that this is the last of the non-basketball stories about Kyrie for a while. 

