Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity

Kyrie Irving finds himself on the verge of potentially not playing in the NBA again, and now people are finally starting to be in his corner. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been given a set of conditions that he needs to complete before a return to the organization. There is speculation that this was done with the knowledge that Irving would refuse to do it, and an NBA GM went as far as to say that Irving may not play in the league for any team again. 

Kyrie is one of the most skilled ballers on the planet, and while this has sometimes gotten him out of things he should have been punished for, things seem to be going a bit far now. Even the usually outspoken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has softened his stance on Kyrie, suggesting that he is being used by others to spread hatred. And people that have criticized Kyrie Irving are now coming out in support of him, feeling that the treatment he has been subjected to is a little excessive. 

Shannon Sharpe Says The Nets Are Doing Too Much And That They Are Robbing Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity

The Nets' conditions for Irving include him paying out a hefty sum, as well as meeting various Jewish leaders, taking training, and meeting Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding. Some of these are things that will rankle Irving's pride. And Shannon Sharpe, speaking on Undisputed, said this might be taking things too far.

"It wasn't enough that he apologized, now I believe they're trying to rob the man of his dignity. They trying to make him grovel to come and get his job back. And I don't agree with that. A man said he was sorry, 'Ay, I was wrong.' I'd have liked to see him say earlier, 'I shared a link to my page, it was brought to my attention I offended a group of people and for that I'd like to say I'm sincerely sorry...' Maybe then it wouldn't have gotten to this point."

"Right now what Brooklyn's trying to do is they're trying to put him in front of the world for all to see. 'You see what happens if you do this? This is what could possibly happen to you.' And I don't agree with that. To me, that's a bit much. And you know I've been very critical of Kyrie. But I think what Brooklyn is doing now, that's a bit much."

Sharpe isn't wrong when he says that the Nets' punishment is like making an example out of Irving. His outspoken and belligerent attitude has angered Nets owner Joe Tsai. It's tough to see how the two parties reconcile, but the Nets have managed to get through it before.  

