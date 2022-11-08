Skip to main content

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."

Kyrie Irving is standing on the precipice when it comes to his NBA career, things can go further south very quickly for the former champion. Irving hasn't been a stranger to controversy in his last few seasons in the league, but this one seems to have become the final straw. Not only are there rumors that Irving will not play for the Nets again, but there are also league executives suggesting that his time in the NBA in general may have already come to an end. 

Irving's latest issues have occurred thanks to him sharing a link to a documentary that had some Anti-Semitic content. While he has apologized for sharing it, it didn't happen fast enough for Brooklyn. And he has been roundly roasted by a lot of NBA legends as well. Shaquille O'Neal called Irving an idiot, while Amar'e Stoudemire explained that Kyrie needed to apologize for hurting the sentiments of Jewish people

Perhaps his greatest detractor has been Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has delivered some scathing criticism involving the Nets point guard. And while Abdul-Jabbar may have been a little harsh, to begin with, he has now spoken again in softer terms about what Kyrie Irving is going through. 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Explains That Kyrie Irving Needs To Understand He Is Being Used

Kyrie Irving not apologizing initially when given the chance has seen people come out in support of what he did. And while Irving himself isn't an anti-Semite, it's safe to say that some have been emboldened by his actions. This is exactly what Abdul-Jabbar addressed in an appearance on CNN. 

(starts at 1:12 minutes)

"I think Kyrie has to understand what's happening. He's being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism. And even though he doesn't see himself as being antisemitic by joining forces and making posts like that, he can be used and I think that's what's happening."

It's hard to say for sure whether Irving is being used or not, the NBA star has always vocally shared his own opinion over everything else. But it's interesting to note that Abdul-Jabbar's stance on Kyrie has softened a bit from before. 

While no one wants to see any sort of hate against a group of people propagated, Irving never playing in the NBA again might also be too harsh of a punishment. Getting this right is a very delicate matter, and the hope is that the league and the Brooklyn Nets can figure it out in tandem with Kyrie. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money
NBA Media

Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
NBA Media

Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response
NBA Media

Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable

By Nick Mac
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
LeBron James Praises Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster For Their Incredible Focus On Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Praises Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster For Their Incredible Focus On Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Jackson On How He Spent His First $25,000 Check In The NBA: "I Blew It All In One Day."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson On How He Spent His First $25,000 Check In The NBA: "I Blew It All In One Day."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Got A Job That Paid Only $3.1 Per Hour Because Of His Mother Deloris
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Got A Job That Paid Only $3.1 Per Hour Because Of His Mother Deloris

By Divij Kulkarni
Joel Embiid Has Been Out Of Sync And Had Poor Body Language While Playing Alongside James Harden This Season, Says 76ers Insider
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Has Been Out Of Sync And Had Poor Body Language While Playing Alongside James Harden This Season, Says 76ers Insider

By Aikansh Chaudhary
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
NBA Media

John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
NBA Media

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension

By Gautam Varier
De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya