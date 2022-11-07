Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving controversy is now the definition of a situation that has gotten quite out of hand. Irving has apologized for hurting people's sentiments after sharing a link to a documentary that had anti-semitic content in it. However, it has come too late, and the Nets are quite upset with their star point guard over the saga, giving him some tasks to do before he will be allowed to play once again.

Irving has reached a point where he himself isn't too happy with the situation, and fans have begun suggesting trades for him away from the organization. Having said all of that, the real news on this controversy is now happening even further away from the basketball court. Kanye West, who has shared some anti-semitic beliefs and lost a lot of business in the process, has been speaking in support of Irving.

This has involved the mercurial rapper coming in to call out Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire, both of whom called Kyrie out initially. And while Shaq hasn't said all that much about it since, Stoudemire has chosen to respond. '

Amar'e Stoudemire Explained Exactly What He Was Talking About When He Asked Kyrie Irving To Apologize

Amar'e Stoudemire knows a thing or two about Judaism, he has been granted Israeli residency after converting in 2019. So when he spoke on the matter, he had a lot of context about the situation. And after West called him out, the former Suns' star has taken time out to explain exactly what he meant.

"Let me tackle this topic that I discovered, man. Kanye tweeted something about me as if I'm turning my back on the community. As if I'm advising Kyrie to apologize for being a Hebrew Israelite. I never asked Kyrie to apologize for being an Israelite, you kidding me? I dedicated 20+ years of my life to researching who we are as a people. You understand me?

"Why would I ask my brother and say, He, apologize for saying you a Hebrew. Only thing her had to apologize for is the little portion that's inside the video that's hurtful to the Jewish people. And as an Israelite, it's our job to be a holy nation. So we understand that. So come on, man, don't do this, you know me, y'all seen me over the years, y'all followed my path. I would never ask someone to apologize for being an Israelite. Kanye you know this, you know me, holla at me, man."

Stoudemire is very upset about his words being understood and as such, he has now spoken out about it. How Kyrie Irving's situation plays out is something people are keeping an eye on, and the hope is that it will reach some sort of resolution soon.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.