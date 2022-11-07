Skip to main content

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

The Kyrie Irving controversy is now the definition of a situation that has gotten quite out of hand. Irving has apologized for hurting people's sentiments after sharing a link to a documentary that had anti-semitic content in it. However, it has come too late, and the Nets are quite upset with their star point guard over the saga, giving him some tasks to do before he will be allowed to play once again

Irving has reached a point where he himself isn't too happy with the situation, and fans have begun suggesting trades for him away from the organization. Having said all of that, the real news on this controversy is now happening even further away from the basketball court. Kanye West, who has shared some anti-semitic beliefs and lost a lot of business in the process, has been speaking in support of Irving. 

This has involved the mercurial rapper coming in to call out Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire, both of whom called Kyrie out initially. And while Shaq hasn't said all that much about it since, Stoudemire has chosen to respond. '

Amar'e Stoudemire Explained Exactly What He Was Talking About When He Asked Kyrie Irving To Apologize

Amar'e Stoudemire knows a thing or two about Judaism, he has been granted Israeli residency after converting in 2019. So when he spoke on the matter, he had a lot of context about the situation. And after West called him out, the former Suns' star has taken time out to explain exactly what he meant. 

"Let me tackle this topic that I discovered, man. Kanye tweeted something about me as if I'm turning my back on the community. As if I'm advising Kyrie to apologize for being a Hebrew Israelite. I never asked Kyrie to apologize for being an Israelite, you kidding me? I dedicated 20+ years of my life to researching who we are as a people. You understand me? 

"Why would I ask my brother and say, He, apologize for saying you a Hebrew. Only thing her had to apologize for is the little portion that's inside the video that's hurtful to the Jewish people. And as an Israelite, it's our job to be a holy nation. So we understand that. So come on, man, don't do this, you know me, y'all seen me over the years, y'all followed my path. I would never ask someone to apologize for being an Israelite. Kanye you know this, you know me, holla at me, man."

Stoudemire is very upset about his words being understood and as such, he has now spoken out about it. How Kyrie Irving's situation plays out is something people are keeping an eye on, and the hope is that it will reach some sort of resolution soon. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015
NBA Media

Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
NBA Media

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

By Gautam Varier
Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free
NBA Media

Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free

By Gautam Varier
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now

By Gautam Varier
Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too
NBA Media

Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership..."
NBA Media

Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."

By Aikansh Chaudhary