Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015

Stephen Curry is one of the most popular NBA superstars. Thanks to Curry's likable personality and polarization, Under Armour, has benefitted a lot from Steph. The Golden State Warriors superstar is the fact of the sneaker brand. He could have been a Nike superstar like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but they botched the deal.

Nike didn't consider Curry a big enough star in 2013. But Under Armour showed trust in Curry, and this heavily influenced Curry's decision to join the sneaker brand. Curry's popularity increased multiple times in 2015, and that's the same year when Under Armour launched Steph's first signature shoes.

At the time, renowned American rapper Kanye West was associated with Adidas. Ye was a fan of Curry and apparently wanted the Warriors superstar to sign with Adidas.

Kanye West Wanted The World To See Stephen Curry's Yeezys

 In 2015, Kanye began his partnership with Adidas and Yeezys captured a lot of hype in the sneaker market. Bringing Curry to the brand would have been extremely beneficial for Adidas. So West wanted Curry to simply get rid of his partnership with Under Armour.

Via Sole Collector:

"I would like to be really great friends with Steph. I think he would be a really great Yeezy athlete. Get rid of them Under Armours right quick."

Well, at the time, that decision may have sounded extremely lucrative. But in the longer run, Curry made the right decision by staying with Under Armour. In recent days, West's popularity has tanked. In fact, Adidas even ended its partnership with Kanye West due to Ye's recent hate remarks. He was given an opportunity to clear things up via an episode of 'The Shop,' but it was canceled as well.

On the other hand, Curry's partnership has been nothing but fruitful. So much so that the 34-year-old is expected to sign a lifetime deal worth $1 billion or more with Under Armour. All things considered, fans must be glad that Curry didn't sign with Adidas even after West quite openly wanting the Dubs' star to 'get rid of them Under Armours.'

