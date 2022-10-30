Skip to main content

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

Coming into the 2022-23 season, both Los Angeles teams were given massive respect in the pre-season power rankings. Even after a rather mediocre season for both squads, many fans and experts had them being fairly competitive in the West this year (especially the Clippers).

But two weeks into the season, both teams are sitting near the bottom of the standings for one big reason: offense.

Despite having some of the best players in the game, the Lakers and Clippers rank dead last (29th and 30th) in the entire NBA in offensive rating.

The Lakers And Clippers Have Been Among The NBA's Most Disappointing Teams This Season

For Kawhi and company, it's too late to claim they didn't come into this season with title aspirations. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, everybody expected them to be among the top three teams in the conference.

Instead, Kawhi Leonard has barely played, Paul George has been a shell of himself, and the supporting cast has been a virtual no-show. All of it has led to a 2-4 start for the Clips, who have generated much concern among their fanbase.

Meanwhile, for the Lakers, things are even worse. While the team has shown improvements defensively, they can't buy a bucket thanks to a roster that is full of non-shooters. Now, people are wondering if the Lakers should just trade everyone and start over completely.

"I wasn't saying to trade LeBron James because it's LeBron James' fault. What I was saying was, he's the only thing of value that you have. You're the Los Angeles Lakers, you're Jeanie Buss -- you're gonna have to do this. The Lakers are just not good. So I would say to you, again, this is not a knock against LeBron. LeBron is LeBron. LeBron can go to a multitude of teams and win a championship. What I'm saying to you is this: you're Jeanie Buss especially since you might contemplate selling the team, Lakers are on a fast track to nowhere. They can actually start the season 0-11," said Stephen A. Smith.

All-in-all, Los Angeles basketball is not in a very good state right now. Both the Lakers and Clippers have struggled mightily out of the gate and nobody knows when or if things will change.

But, for right now, the 'battle of LA' is looking more like the battle for Victor Wembanyama.

