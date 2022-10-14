Skip to main content

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

LeBron James has been one of the top players in the NBA for almost two decades now. The 4x NBA champion will be turning 38 years old in December but is yet to show any major signs of slowing down. As a result, he is still the face of the NBA for most.

Being the face of the league comes with its own perks. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith recently spoke about the magnitude of LBJ's popularity when he was asked about whose era this is. Considering LBJ's immense popularity among the NBA community all across the globe, it's no surprise that he is one of the highest-paid players in the league.

So much so that LeBron recently reached billionaire status even before retiring. But LeBron's earnings aren't completely dependent on his NBA salary. In fact, the King earns a lot of money from endorsements.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, And Kevin Durant Are The Top 3 Annual Earners In The NBA

Fans are always interested in knowing how much money their favorite NBA stars make annually. Well, Sportico recently released its list of the top 10 players who are making the most money in the league.

As per their report, the 10 highest-paid players heading into the 2022-23 NBA season are as follows:

1. LeBron James - $119.5M
2. Stephen Curry - 93.1M
3. Kevin Durant - $91M
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - $86.5M
5. Russell Westbrook - $72.1M
6. Klay Thompson - $61.6M
7. Damian Lillard - $59.5M
8. James Harden - $52M
9. Paul George - $51M
10. John Wall - $47.9M

The earnings of the players include both their annual salaries from their respective NBA franchises and the amount they are making from yearly endorsements.

The top four sports are no surprise since for most fans LeBron, Steph, KD, and Giannis are the most popular players around the globe. But the rest of the list has some pretty surprising entries.

