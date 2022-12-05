Skip to main content

Trae Young Responds To Report On His Beef With Hawks Coach Nate McMillan

Trae Young Responds To Report On His Beef With Hawks Coach Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks decided to make a big splash this offseason when they traded for All-Star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks needed another scoring option who could also be a playmaker, and Murray seemed to fit the bill.

There were some questions on how good of a fit he'd be alongside Trae Young, but the two have gelled well so far. The team, however, hasn't had a lot of success this season, as they are off to a solid but unspectacular 13-10 start. It falls below the lofty expectations they had of themselves, and when that happens, some sort of friction becomes inevitable.

Shams Charania dropped the bombshell news on Sunday that Trae reportedly chose not to attend their game against the Denver Nuggets because of an altercation with head coach Nate McMillan. After that game, McMillan said that Young didn't play because of a miscommunication, and the man himself then took to Twitter to respond to the reports swirling around about him.

"Waking up to public statements about my private life🥱😂"

Young is set to come back into the lineup for the next game against the Thunder, so this isn't a very big issue as of now. What might be a problem, however, is that another report came out recently that stated that key personnel on the Hawks believe that Young has to find a way to be a more productive face of the franchise.

His leadership has been called into question as the Hawks have had to hold multiple team meetings already this season. Trae can perhaps take some inspiration on how to lead the team from a man who he has been compared to a lot in Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Their GM, Bob Myers, had called Curry the best face of the franchise in the history of sports, and Young should aspire to follow in Curry's footsteps when it comes to leadership as well.

