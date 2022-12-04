Skip to main content

Hawks Star Trae Young Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

Tensions are rising in the city of Atlanta. Amid an up-and-down start for the Hawks, who are 12-10 on the season, star point guard Trae Young seems to have had a falling out with his head coach, Nate McMillan.

Dropping the bombshell news on Sunday, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke down the cracking relationships in Atlanta and what it means for the Hawks in their pursuit of a championship this season.

Hawks All-NBA guard Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver at State Farm Arena, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.

While Young was receiving treatment on his right shoulder, sources say McMillan asked him whether he would participate in shootaround, receive treatment during walk-through and play in the game against the Nuggets. But Young made it clear that he wanted to focus solely on his treatment while missing shootaround and deciding later in the day whether he would play.

That approach, however, was not McMillan approved. Since the face of the Hawks’ franchise was deciding not to take part in shootaround, McMillan ultimately presented him with two options for that night’s game, sources said: Play off the bench — or do not show up to the arena. Young responded by saying he would not be playing against the Nuggets, and the team ruled him out while citing right shoulder soreness.

McMillan told reporters on Sunday that Young did not play on Friday night due to a “miscommunication.” Young practiced fully on Sunday and will return on Monday against Oklahoma City.

It seems like both sides have moved on from the incident, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were lingering issues. As the star and face of the Hawks, it's risky to challenge Trae like that, especially when it has to do with his role on the court. The bigger concern is whether or not this Hawks team even has enough to make another deep playoff run.

NBA Executives Unsure Of The Hawks' Potential As Presently Constructed

With Trae and his running mate Dejounte Murray, the Hawks definitely have enough firepower to contend with the best in the East. Unfortunately, it's everyone else that consistently failed to show up, and some believe the Hawks need to make at least one big move before they can go anymore.

We will find out soon enough what they can do through the course of a full season, but the vibes have certainly taken a hit with the situation so rocky between Young and McMillan right now.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
NBA Media

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Trading First-Round Picks For Star Reportedly 'Isn't Happening' According To One NBA Source

By Nico Martinez
Trae Young
NBA Media

Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise

By Nico Martinez
Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota

By Orlando Silva
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds To Huge All-Star Endorsement From Charles Barkley

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Trolls Kevin Garnett Over Awful Prediction On Boston Celtics
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Trolls Kevin Garnett Over Awful Prediction On Boston Celtics

By Orlando Silva
Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine Are 'Untouchable' For Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine Are 'Untouchable' For Chicago Bulls

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Are Interested In Derrick Rose
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Are Interested In Derrick Rose

By Divij Kulkarni
Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
NBA Media

Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year

By Orlando Silva
3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy
NBA Media

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
NBA Media

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

By Orlando Silva