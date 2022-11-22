NBA Executives Believe Hawks Will Need To Trade One Of John Collins, Clint Capela, Or Bogdan Bogdanovic

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Atlanta Hawks are a contending team right now, especially after they've made a win-now move for Dejounte Murray. There's no doubt that the team is trying to compete immediately, and win a championship with point guard Trae Young.

Though the team is trying to be competitive, it seems as though they also want to avoid the luxury tax. A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that NBA executives will need to trade John Collins, Clint Capela, or Bogdan Bogdanovic due to potential luxury tax concerns next year.

Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season. With former sixth overall pick Onyeka Okongwu waiting in the wings, executives seeking frontcourt upgrades are monitoring the trade availability of Collins and Capela. Collins is shooting a career-low 23.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 12.4 points, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

It remains to be seen if the Atlanta Hawks do end up trading one of those veterans. All of those players could help championship contenders fill out their rotation. Capela and Bogdanovic in particular could help win-now teams, as Capela is an elite rim protector while Bogdanovic is a top-tier shooter.

The Phoenix Suns Are Interested In Trading For John Collins

Out of the 3 players mentioned, John Collins is a candidate to do well on another franchise in a different role. The Phoenix Suns have recently expressed interest in him, but it is unclear if they would be willing to take on his contract.

The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract.

Though the Suns may be interested in John Collins, it seems as though they also have other options on the table. It was reported that the team is also interested in other forwards such as Harrison Barnes and Kyle Kuzma, and either of those players could be impactful for the team.

It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns do end up making a move for John Collins in the future. A frontcourt of Deandre Ayton and John Collins could end up being deadly, and perhaps that is the move that will put the Suns over the top.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.