Skip to main content

NBA Executives Believe Hawks Will Need To Trade One Of John Collins, Clint Capela, Or Bogdan Bogdanovic

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
collins capela

The Atlanta Hawks are a contending team right now, especially after they've made a win-now move for Dejounte Murray. There's no doubt that the team is trying to compete immediately, and win a championship with point guard Trae Young.

Though the team is trying to be competitive, it seems as though they also want to avoid the luxury tax. A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that NBA executives will need to trade John Collins, Clint Capela, or Bogdan Bogdanovic due to potential luxury tax concerns next year.

Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season.

With former sixth overall pick Onyeka Okongwu waiting in the wings, executives seeking frontcourt upgrades are monitoring the trade availability of Collins and Capela. Collins is shooting a career-low 23.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 12.4 points, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season.

Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

It remains to be seen if the Atlanta Hawks do end up trading one of those veterans. All of those players could help championship contenders fill out their rotation. Capela and Bogdanovic in particular could help win-now teams, as Capela is an elite rim protector while Bogdanovic is a top-tier shooter.

The Phoenix Suns Are Interested In Trading For John Collins

Out of the 3 players mentioned, John Collins is a candidate to do well on another franchise in a different role. The Phoenix Suns have recently expressed interest in him, but it is unclear if they would be willing to take on his contract.

The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract.

Though the Suns may be interested in John Collins, it seems as though they also have other options on the table. It was reported that the team is also interested in other forwards such as Harrison Barnes and Kyle Kuzma, and either of those players could be impactful for the team.

It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns do end up making a move for John Collins in the future. A frontcourt of Deandre Ayton and John Collins could end up being deadly, and perhaps that is the move that will put the Suns over the top.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly Dated Quentin Tarantino's Mother Connie Zastoupil
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly Dated Quentin Tarantino's Mother Connie Zastoupil

By Divij Kulkarni
"Austin Reaves Bumped Into Some Baddies And Turned Into Prime Kobe," NBA Fans React To Lakers Player Playing Elite Level Of Basketball This Season
NBA Media

"Austin Reaves Bumped Into Some Baddies And Turned Into Prime Kobe," NBA Fans React To Lakers Player Playing Elite Level Of Basketball This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
NBA Media

Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo Enjoys When He Gets Hard Hits From His Opponents: "I Feel No Pain"
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Enjoys When He Gets Hard Hits From His Opponents: "I Feel No Pain"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Best NBA Players That Kevin Durant Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Kevin Durant Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant Revealed The Two Things He Enjoyed Doing More Than Scoring
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Revealed The Two Things He Enjoyed Doing More Than Scoring

By Gautam Varier
The Biggest Disappointment On Every NBA Team This Season
NBA

The Biggest Disappointment On Every NBA Team This Season

By Kyle Daubs
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
NBA Media

New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Oldest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Oldest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Dennis Rodman Told The Wild Story Of How He Lost His Virginity For $20
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Told The Wild Story Of How He Lost His Virginity For $20

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

By Aikansh Chaudhary