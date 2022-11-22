Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension

Jaylen Brown is one of the more outspoken individuals in basketball today and has gotten in trouble over his words a few times this season. The first time was when he condemned Kanye Wes for making anti-Semitic comments but refused to leave Kanye's sports agency.

The second time it happened was with Kyrie Irving, as Brown criticized Nike and the Brooklyn Nets for how they handled Irving's latest controversy. After Kyrie returned to the court after an 8-game suspension, Brown clarified that he never expressed support for what Kyrie had said but for the way he was being treated. 

Brown also said that Irving's significance to the game and his return after a suspension is something that should be celebrated. 

Brown has openly stated that he doesn't think Irving is anti-Semitic, something even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said. However, it is going to be controversial for anyone to comment on anything regarding Kyrie and this matter, so Brown shouldn't be too surprised at how people reacted.

Are We Going To Have Another Kyrie Irving Controversy This Season?

Irving has dominated headlines for the last 2 seasons for things that happen outside of the basketball court. First, it was skipping games in 2020-21 based on his mood and then it was him sitting out most of the 2021-22 season due to the COVID vaccine mandate.

Regardless of what people say, it is clear that Irving has a passion for the game sti;l. He wouldn't have obliged to the conditions set out by Joe Tsai as quickly as he did if he had no intention of playing again.

We might have another issue with Irving from a non-basketball front this season and nobody can avoid that if Irving feels the need to speak on a pressing issue. As long as that keeps him on the court for the millions of fans to enjoy, it'll be tolerable. 

