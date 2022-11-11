Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures.

Kyrie's promotion of the movie and refusal to apologize for it led to a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and he now has a 6-step program to complete before the Nets will clear him to return. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a one-on-one conversation with Irving and has come out and said that he doesn't believe Kyrie is anti-semitic.

"He's someone I've known for a decade, and I've never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group. Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content." “It’s something I’ve been very involved in. It’s obviously an incredibly unfortunate situation. It’s not a secret. I met with Kyrie earlier this week. I personally, based on what he said directly to me, have no doubt that he’s not antisemitic, but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through. I think he understands that and incidentally, it’s now with the Nets who are working with specifics.” (h/t Yahoo)

Silver seems content with how the Nets are dealing with the issue and will leave Kyrie's return to the court up to the team.

Will Kyrie Irving Return This Season?

Everyone is curious to see Irving back on the floor, even if it is not for the Brooklyn Nets. The hassles Kyrie has brought are just not working for the team anymore and they should probably trade him away before parting with him in the offseason for nothing.

The Nets have been better without Irving on the court in the last few games. The team is not looking like a contender with Irving anyway, so it'd be best for them to move on. Not many teams around the league will take the risk of having Kyrie Irving on their team, but there will definitely be options on the table.

