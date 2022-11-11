Skip to main content

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. 

Kyrie's promotion of the movie and refusal to apologize for it led to a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and he now has a 6-step program to complete before the Nets will clear him to return. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a one-on-one conversation with Irving and has come out and said that he doesn't believe Kyrie is anti-semitic.

"He's someone I've known for a decade, and I've never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group. Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content."

“It’s something I’ve been very involved in. It’s obviously an incredibly unfortunate situation. It’s not a secret. I met with Kyrie earlier this week. I personally, based on what he said directly to me, have no doubt that he’s not antisemitic, but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through. I think he understands that and incidentally, it’s now with the Nets who are working with specifics.” (h/t Yahoo)

Silver seems content with how the Nets are dealing with the issue and will leave Kyrie's return to the court up to the team.

Will Kyrie Irving Return This Season?

Everyone is curious to see Irving back on the floor, even if it is not for the Brooklyn Nets. The hassles Kyrie has brought are just not working for the team anymore and they should probably trade him away before parting with him in the offseason for nothing.

The Nets have been better without Irving on the court in the last few games. The team is not looking like a contender with Irving anyway, so it'd be best for them to move on. Not many teams around the league will take the risk of having Kyrie Irving on their team, but there will definitely be options on the table.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
NBA Media

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
NBA Media

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Reportedly Not Considering Anthony Davis Trade

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”
NBA Media

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

By Aaron Abhishek
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Get More Bad News As LeBron James Set To Miss 2 Games With Groin Injury

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

Twitter Map Shows Kyrie Irving Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Insider Chris Broussard Says Father Time Has Finally Caught Up To LeBron James: "He Is Not Winning Another Title..."

By Nico Martinez
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For If They Become Available

By Lee Tran
Paul George
NBA Media

Los Angeles Radio Host Says Paul George Is The Best Player In The City, Over LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Takes A Major Shot At Nike After Ending Relationship With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva