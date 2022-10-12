Skip to main content

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports

Stephen Curry has played the biggest role in transforming the Golden State Warriors from the league's laughing stock to being regarded as one of the model franchises in the NBA. The Warriors were an absolute mess, for the most part, from the mid-1990s to before he arrived, and after some early years that were marred by injuries, Curry was ready to lead the Warriors back to relevance.

The franchise won its first championship since 1975 in 2015 and they've gone on to win three more, with Steph leading the way. Their latest triumph this past season was arguably Curry's finest hour in the NBA, as he won his first Finals MVP to shut down his critics once and for all.

Someone who has benefitted a whole lot from Curry's presence is the top brass at Golden State. Ownership and GM Bob Myers owe a great deal to Steph for not only being a great player but also for being a great face of the franchise. Curry has represented the organization with class and during their latest preseason game against the Blazers, Myers heaped a lot of praise on his superstar.

“I stole this from somebody, but they said this, ‘best face-of-the-franchise in the history of sports, Steph Curry,' like who’s better?"

"When it comes to the unselfishness, the pride, the joy, the credentials, staying in the same place for his entire career.”

The history of sports might be stretching it a bit, but he is probably one of, if not the best face of the franchise in sports today. There is next to no drama of any kind when it comes to Steph and he also doesn't throw his teammates or his organization under the bus. To go with that, in this era when players jump ship ever so often, he decided to stay, even when the dynasty had seemingly ended in 2019.

He was rewarded for his loyalty with a massive payday and yet another championship, which felt sweeter to him than the earlier ones, because of the adversity they had to overcome to win it. This 2022 title also had many claiming that Curry is now a top 10 player of all time, with Kevin Garnett being the latest former player to agree with that notion. KG went off when Paul Pierce said Curry isn't a top 10 player of all time, as he claimed that Steph has changed the game, which he certainly has.

